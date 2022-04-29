ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Jazz eliminated in first round of NBA Playoffs by Dallas Mavericks

By TownLift // Associated Press
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ciy6k_0fO2ljpR00

SALT LAKE CITY — Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 98-96 on Thursday night in Game 6 to wrap up the first-round series.

After Brunson hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Mike Conley was called for traveling with five seconds remaining, and Brunson made one of two free throws with 4.3 seconds to play.

The Jazz got an open look for Bojan Bogdanovic on the left wing, but he came up short and the Mavericks moved on to face top-seeded Phoenix in the second round.

Doncic also had nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18.

Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Utah, Bogdanovic finished with 19 points.

The Mavericks won in the first round for the first time since since winning the 2011 NBA championship.

Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer gave the Mavericks their largest lead at 88-80 before the Jazz scored eight straight — many coming off hustle plays as Utah played with desperation — culminating with a Mitchell-to-Gobert dunk.

The Mavericks found their range in the third quarter as they Jazz tried multiple defenses but somehow seemed to consistently leave someone alone behind the arc. Doncic had 10 points and Dallas made 8 of 12 from 3-point range to outscore Utah 36-19 in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas missed all 10 3-point attempts in the first quarter and the teams combined to start 1 for 17 from beyond the arc. … The Mavericks only shot 11 free throws, a series low. … Dallas again had single-digit turnovers, with just nine.

Jazz: Conley had eight assists by halftime but none in the second half. … Utah out-rebounded Dallas 48-37. Utah assistant coach Keyon Dooling was placed on administrative leave o Wednesday after being added to a fraud case concerning the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

UP NEXT

The Mavericks and Suns will open the second round Monday.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gets Testy With Joel Embiid After Sixers Eliminate The Raptors

Drake has always been a big fan of the Toronto Raptors, and there is no doubt that he takes his team very seriously. Throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs, Drake has been at all of the Raptors' home games. Of course, things did not start out well for the Raptors as they went down 0-3 to the Philadelphia 76ers. This led to some trash talk between him and Joel Embiid, who has been killing it for the Sixers squad.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Jazz Choke at Home, Lose Game 6 & Series to Mavs

And just like that, the Utah Jazz's season is over. Despite fans holding onto hope that Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz could overcome Monday night's historically bad showing and bounce back at home to tie the series back up, the Dallas Mavericks prevailed in Game 6, 98-96. Game 6 started...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keyon Dooling
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Ja Morant’s gift to Karl-Anthony Towns’ father after Grizzlies eliminate Timberwolves

It looks like the fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant had some side bet during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies playoffs series. After the Grizzlies eliminated the Timberwolves from the playoffs, Tee Morant asked his son to give his jersey for Karl Towns Sr. to wear. The Towns patriarch proceeded with an alternative, though, just holding Morant’s jersey up since he couldn’t wear it–perhaps because it won’t fit him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Dallas Mavericks
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson drops bombshell on potential Pelicans contract extension

Now that the New Orleans Pelicans run in the NBA playoffs is over, all eyes are turning to Zion Williamson. The Pelicans surprised everyone by making the postseason and defeating the Phoenix Suns twice in the first-round matchup. Earlier in the season, the only headlines about the team were about Williamson’s rehab and disapproval of the team. Opposing teams were considering him one of the next stars who could be available for trade.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers interest in Quin Snyder revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be zeroing in on the person they want to replace Frank Vogel as the 27th head coach in franchise history. According to independent NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Lakers’ interest in Snyder, which throughout the NBA season’s been an ongoing rumor up to this point, is reportedly very real and very serious.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy