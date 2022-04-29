ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian troops appear to be learning from their mistakes and making more progress in eastern Ukraine, though still face logistical problems, US says

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZysj_0fO2liwi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYj5U_0fO2liwi00
A Russian soldier stands guard at the Luhansk power plant in the town of Shchastya, on April 13, 2022.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russian troops appear to be learning from their mistakes and are making more progress in eastern Ukraine, but still face several logistical problems, the US Department of Defense said in a news brief Thursday , citing a senior Pentagon official.

The official, who was not named, said 92 Russian battalion tactical groups are currently operating in the eastern Donbas region.

Russian forces recently launched a new offensive in the area after being unable to capture Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Since their arrival in Donbas earlier this month, the troops have made "slow and uneven" progress, the Pentagon official said, adding that they are nowhere near seizing an overall advantage over Ukraine.

A senior NATO official told CNN that the troops appear to be learning from their earlier mistakes in Kyiv and are combining their air and ground operations more effectively.

The Russians  — who were hoping to seize Kyiv in days — failed to combine both operations and proved incapable of adjusting to setbacks, the Associated Press reported.

But despite their current progress, the Russian soldiers still "haven't overcome all their logistics problems" and are facing strong resistance from Ukraine, the Pentagon official said.

"Just from logistics alone, they're only able to sustain several-kilometers-or-so progress on any given day ... because they don't want to run out too far ahead of their logistics and sustainment lines," the official said, according to the news brief.

British intelligence confirmed Friday that the gains made by Russian troops in the region were "limited" because of a "strong Ukrainian resistance."

Ukraine's armed forces said Friday that Russian troops had lost almost 1,000 tanks and more than 2,400 combat armored machines since the start of its invasion on February 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is under increasing pressure to demonstrate he can show some sort of victory by May 9, Western officials have said.

May 9 is a major holiday in Russia that commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 and is usually marked with a military parade in front of the Kremlin.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logistical#Eastern Ukraine#Us Department Of Defense#Pentagon#Nato#Cnn#Russians#The Associated Press
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Defense One

How Much Can US Howitzers Help Ukraine?

As Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is a...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

478K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy