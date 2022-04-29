Make chef Eitan Bernath's guacamole burger and cucumber salad

If you're looking for more recipes to add to your barbecues this summer, consider this guacamole burger and cucumber salad by 20-year-old chef Eitan Bernath.

Bernath began his culinary career at the age of 12 with an appearance on Food Network's "Chopped." He then was a contestant on "Guy's Grocery Games," another competitive cooking show on Food Network. In 2019, Bernath's culinary creations started gaining popularity on TikTok and since then, he has garnered over 2.2 million followers on the social media platform -- among the more than 6 million followers he's garnered across platforms, along with billions of video views.

Bernath's first cookbook, "Eitan Eats the World: New Comfort Classics to Cook Right Now," is out May 3.

Random House - Book cover of Eitan Bernath's new cookbook, "Eitan Eats the World."

Check out his recipes below:

Sweet & Smoky Guac Burger

Random House - Eitan Bernath eats a Guac Burger.

Makes four burgers

Ingredients for Three Citrus Guacamole:

2 ripe avocados

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon orange zest, plus

1 tablespoon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest, plus

2 teaspoons juice

½ small red onion, diced (about 1/3 cup)

½ jalapeño, seeded and minced

3 garlic cloves, grated

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Ingredients for Chipotle Ketchup:

½ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 canned chipotle pepper in adobo, minced, plus 1 teaspoon adobo sauce

Ingredients for Burgers:

1⅓ pounds (80/20) ground beef

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Assembly

4 pineapple rings, canned or fresh

4 brioche buns, halved and toasted

4 lettuce leaves

1. MAKE THE GUACAMOLE In a medium bowl, mash the flesh of both avocados using a fork or whisk until mostly smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing it onto the surface of the guacamole, and refrigerate until ready to use.

2. MAKE THE KETCHUP In a small bowl, add the ketchup, mayonnaise, chipotle pepper, and adobo sauce and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

3. MAKE THE BURGERS In a large bowl, combine the meat, spices, and salt and pepper to taste and gently mix to blend well. Divide the mixture into 4 patties and set aside.

4. Preheat a large grill pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season each burger with salt and pepper and grill for 3 minutes per side (less time if you prefer your burgers more rare, or a bit longer if you like them well-done). Transfer the burgers to a plate and set aside.

5. Add the pineapple rings to the same grill pan and cook until lightly charred, about 2 minutes on each side. Remove from the grill.

6. To assemble, spread a spoonful of chipotle ketchup on a bottom bun. Add 1 lettuce leaf, 1 burger, 1 grilled pineapple slice, and a few spoonfuls of guacamole, then cover with the top bun. Repeat with the remaining burgers and serve.

Smashed Cucumber Salad

Random house - Eitan Bernath's smashed cucumber salad.

Serves four

2 large English cucumbers, ends trimmed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 garlic clove, grated

1 teaspoon grated ginger (from a 1-inch piece of fresh ginger)

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons honey

2 tablespoons chili oil, plus more for finishing

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

2 scallions, green and white parts, thinly sliced

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

1. Cut each cucumber into three or four pieces crosswise, roughly 2 inches long, and then halve each piece lengthwise. Place the cucumber pieces cut-side down on a cutting board and, using the flat side of a large knife, carefully crush each piece until the skin cracks and the flesh is flattened. Place the cucumbers in a fine-mesh strainer set over a large bowl. Add the salt and sugar and toss to combine. Cover with a kitchen towel or a smaller bowl, then place something heavy on top, like a large can. Let sit for 15 to 20 minutes.

2. While the cucumbers rest, make the dressing. In a large bowl, whisk together the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, honey, and chili oil. Set aside.

3. Discard any liquid from the cucumbers that has collected at the bottom of the bowl. Add the pressed cucumber flesh to the large bowl with the dressing and toss to coat. Top the salad with more chili oil to taste, the sesame seeds, scallions, and cilantro and serve.