ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney's 'Don't Say Gay' misstep holds a key lesson: CEOs are human-rights leaders now, whether they like it or not

By Marguerite Ward,Nicole Gaudiano,Warren Rojas
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ma1mJ_0fO2lfIX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLxFb_0fO2lfIX00
Disney CEO Bob Chapek mishandled the response to an anti-LGBTQ law in Florida, business and political strategists said.

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

  • Corporate leaders are having to get political, whether they like it or not.
  • A strategist said Disney's response to the so-called Don't Say Gay law "didn't please anyone."
  • Advisors say CEOs need to adapt quickly because the social-outrage machine is not going away.

The Walt Disney Company has always meant to evoke happiness and magic.

But the company is at the center of an ugly cultural and political battle because of its response to the GOP's new Parental Rights in Education law in Florida, where Disney employs some 60,000 workers.

Opponents call the law " Don't Say Gay " because it restricts instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in schools and bans it in kindergarten through third grade. LGBTQ advocates also argue the law could lead to teachers outing their students.

The new law forced Bob Chapek, who's been the CEO of Disney since 2020, to step into the fracas — and he faced a storm of criticism over his statements about the law and their timing. Experts say the way he handled the company's response to the law is a lesson for business leaders to be proactive and deliberate about social-justice issues.

"I think that they didn't please anyone," said Rodell Mollineau, a cofounder and partner at Rokk Solutions, a bipartisan public affairs and strategic communications agency in Washington, DC. "They moved too slowly on the front end and then there was awkward execution on the back end."

Critics said Chapek appeared to take a stand on LGBTQ rights only after outrage from employees and consumers, something that seems at odds with the company's purpose, outlined on its website , to "amplify underrepresented voices and untold stories and champion a multitude of perspectives."

To many employees and consumers, Chapek appears reactionary, business professors and consultants said. And he faces the wrath of Florida Republicans ; Disney will be losing its special tax status in the state.

A Disney spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disney's mishap is emblematic of an issue that leaders are wrestling with: figuring out their new role in society as ushers of profit and social fairness. The professors and consultants said that instead of avoiding social issues, leaders must be prepared to take bold stands on those that are relevant to their stakeholders.

Experts suggested business leaders work with employees and consumers to identify human-rights issues that are important to them so they can be proactive. They also said CEOs should better incorporate social issues in their companies' core strategy and be prepared to communicate more often on these issues.

"This is not going away, and it's not just about LGBTQ rights," said Martin Whittaker, the CEO of Just Capital , a research nonprofit and business consultancy. "There's a broader shift that's happening. It's about what role business plays in society."

Rokk Solutions pointed to Harris/JUST Capital polling from June 2020 that found that 72% of consumers indicated they would "remember the companies that took missteps in their response to the issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic security of their workforce, or racial injustice long after this is over." But 82% indicated they thought that "this is an opportunity for large companies to hit the 'reset' button and focus on doing right by their workers, customers, community and the environment."

Steve Rochlin, the CEO and founder of Impact ROI, a sustainability firm, said that many companies are committed to environmental, social, and governance work but aren't synchronizing it with their public-policy work. And they're facing pressure from activists who expect these agendas to be aligned.

"This is literally terra nova for a lot of these leaders," he said. "So it's a very, very tricky situation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oLry_0fO2lfIX00
Disney employees during a walkout on March 22.

Irfan Khan/Getty Images

Speak out — or risk your reputation

The old way of conducting business was, by and large, to stay silent on controversial issues and focus comments exclusively on business issues. But over the past 30 years, Rochlin said, companies have been moving toward becoming environmental and social leaders — and talking about it.

Political polarization and the events of 2020 , including the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd, changed the playbook, CEOs and consultants say.

"Investors are turning to the activists and the loudest voices of the advocates to figure out what questions they should be asking" during investor calls, Rochlin said.

Impact ROI and Rokk Solutions last year partnered to develop customized response frameworks to help companies decide when and how they should communicate when issues come up.

Ron Bonjean, another Rokk Solutions cofounder and partner, said that while "we're now in a new phase of business," some companies haven't caught up. Bonjean, a former spokesman for Republican leaders in the House and the Senate, said it's better to have a purposeful, formal process for dealing with issues to avoid an "accidental domino effect."

Mollineau said that Disney, for instance, could have throughout the legislative process explained its displeasure with the bill and pledged to work with Florida legislators to make it more palatable. If the bill didn't change, it would have been able to tell employees and other stakeholders that it had tried to make the bill better, he said.

"That's a better process," he said.

Silence isn't acceptable anymore, said Ranjay Gulati, a Harvard Business School professor who wrote the book "Deep Purpose: The Heart and Soul of High-Performance Companies." Gulati said (and research from Edelman has found) that empowered employees and consumers want leaders to take action on global issues.

"This is just the reality now," Whittaker said. "If you don't create a narrative that is rooted in really what you stand for, then one will get created for you."

Jon Henes, the CEO of C Street Advisory Group , a business consultancy, said Disney's Chapek isn't the only one struggling with this new era of business. "Whether today's CEOs signed up for it or not, we cannot be just business leaders, we need to be human-rights leaders," Henes said.

Indeed, many other companies have recently been embroiled in America's culture wars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKMRn_0fO2lfIX00
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag at a march in Minneapolis on June 6, 2021.

AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa

In June 2020, Facebook lost millions of dollars in revenue after companies pulled their ads from the platform over allegations that the tech giant wasn't doing enough to stop the spread of hate on its platform. In March 2021, the CEOs of Delta, Coca-Cola, and other companies spoke out against a restrictive voting law in Georgia after pressure from Black executives. In May 2021, several Basecamp employees quit after the company banned political talk at work. In December, Netflix employees staged a walkout over Dave Chapelle's comedy special that many called transphobic.

"Whether it's LGBTQ rights, whether it's Black Lives Matter, whether it's abortion, it's about people at your company feeling marginalized and feeling under attack. So the question is are you standing up for your employees? Or are you saying this group of employees doesn't matter to me as much?" Henes said. "I think that is really where the rubber hits the road."

Incorporating social issues into business strategy

"In a situation where you can't please everybody, you have to figure out what your objectives are," Whittaker said. "Don't trust your assumptions; get real data."

CEOs can gather insights on social-justice issues through internal company surveys and consumer surveys or through work with diversity consultants. Gulati said leaders should also revisit their company's mission and see if their current stance on social issues aligns with it.

"There is real meaning attached to Disney, and they need to tap into that meaning and really remind themselves of their place in the world," he said.

A 2019 survey conducted by the Brunswick Group, a corporate-leadership firm, suggested that people thinking about changing jobs or joining a new employer consider leaders' stance on social issues. And investments focused on social issues, also known as ESG investments, have skyrocketed over the past few years.

Gulati said that CEOs' taking social stances that are important to employees and consumers should not be conflated with the notion that they are ignoring shareholders, who may suffer short-term financial blowback. He added that creating more loyal employees and consumers in the long run benefits shareholders.

"Purpose is not saying shareholders don't matter," he said. "Purpose is saying we have greater clarity on our mission and that will help us create long-term value for shareholders."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Related
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Harvard Law#Gay Rights#Racism#Medianews Group#Getty Images#The Walt Disney Company#Gop#Lgbtq#Rokk Solutions
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

DeSantis’s Disney battle has created financial chaos in Florida. Here are 4 things that could happen next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking special land use privileges that Disney has enjoyed in the state since 1967 is the latest escalation of a spat that began when the company came out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law. Now the state’s taxpayers may pay the price.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Rhode Island teacher is under fire after boasting that he taught his students Elon Musk's Twitter buyout was 'the worst thing ever' because 'wealthy elites shouldn't be given these types of opportunities'

A Rhode Island teacher has come under fire after he bragged about telling several of his classes that Elon Musk's buyout of social media giant Twitter was 'the worst thing that could have happened'. Enrique Sanchez, who teaches at Central High School in Providence but is also running as a...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
Business Insider

Business Insider

478K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy