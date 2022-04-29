ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Who has the edge? Ira Winderman’s Heat-76ers position-by-position breakdown and prediction

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Strength in numbers again will be put to the test for the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs.

In the opening round, it was all for one, with four different leading scorers in five games, and all defensive eyes on Trae Young.

Erik Spoelstra’s team ultimately aced that test against the Atlanta Hawks.

This time, against the Philadelphia 76ers, a best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series that opens Monday at FTX Arena, the challenge figures to come in triplicate, based on the 76ers’ possibilities with center Joel Embiid and guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

For the Heat, the counter will be waves of bodies, waves of defensive pressure, and, likely, waves of fans attempting to maximize the homecourt advantage.

“I mean, they’re good,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said of the impending series. “They’re deep. They’re veterans. We are going to play grown men, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Considering Harden has yet to face the Heat in a 76ers uniform, and considering Heat center Bam Adebayo participated in only two of the season’s four meetings of the teams, the 2-2 series split offers limited insight into what comes next.

With the 76ers arriving with respect for the higher seed.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us,” forward Tobias Harris said.

Ultimately what will come next for the series winner is a spot in the Eastern Conference finals against the winner of the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks series that opens Sunday in Boston.

So how will it play out? Several matchups will be telling.

Center: This will be the prime focus, considering the ability of Embiid to dominate not only in the paint, but also with silky jumpers that range beyond the 3-point line. However, Embiid also is playing with a sprained right thumb that will require offseason surgery. Adebayo, while lacking such an offensive repertoire, offers the ability to switch on to any Philadelphia player, including Harden and Maxey. Edge: 76ers.

Power forward: A wildcard in the series could be the 76ers’ Harris, who has the tools to put together a breakout offensive performance but rarely does. On the other side is the Heat’s P.J. Tucker, who has his own ability to dominate on the defensive end. Considering the possibilities of crossmatches and the utilization of zone by both teams, it remains to be seen how much the two match up. Edge: Even.

Small forward: Jimmy Butler typically gets up for matchups against his former teams, with that edginess to transcend his friendship with Embiid. This is a matchup where Butler might need to approach the offensive levels he reached against the Hawks. While the 76ers’ Danny Green has championship pedigree, he largely was uneven against the Raptors. Matisse Thybulle could also come into play here. Edge: Heat.

Shooting guard: Maxey has been a revelation over the second half of the season, arguably Philadelphia’s second best player. Max Strus, by contrast, mostly is a complementary component for the Heat. Expect a crossmatch here as well. It is highly unlikely Strus winds up defending Maxey on a regular basis, if at all. Edge: 76ers.

Point guard: There was a point when Harden was a given when it came to winning his matchup. This is not that time. Like Butler, figure on Kyle Lowry getting up to play against his hometown 76ers, just as he did during the Raptors run to their 2019 NBA championship. Again, expect a possible crossmatch here, with Butler or possibly even Tucker the opening defender against Harden. Edge: Heat.

Bench: This could be the swing vote in the series. The 76ers have “sometimes” depth. The Heat thrive with their depth, be it Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin or Duncan Robinson. Worth watching here is how much, if at all, the 76ers go with a backup center. If they don’t, opportunities could be limited for the Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon, as was the case with his two minutes of action in Tuesday’s clincher against the Hawks. Edge: Heat.

Coach: Both the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and 76ers’ Doc Rivers this season were named Top 15 coaches of all-time by their peers. So there will be quality on the sidelines. But the reality is that the most recent sample size favors Spoelsrta, including the way this season’s first round played out. Edge: Heat.

Intangibles: There are two primary elements here. First, the Heat hold homecourt advantage. And this could be a series where all seven games are required. Then there is the injury element, from Lowry’s hamstring strain to Butler’s knee soreness to Embiid’s thumb. Any attrition could sway the balance. Edge: Heat.

Prediction: Heat in six.

Heat vs. 76ers

(Best-of-7)

Game 1: Monday, FTX Arena, 7:30 p.m., TNT.

Game 2 : May 4, FTX Arena, 7:30 p.m., TNT.

Game 3: May 6: Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: May 8, Wells Fargo Center, Time TBA, TV TBA

Game 5*: May 10, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TNT.

Game 6*: May 12, Wells Fargo Center, Time TBA, ESPN.

Game 7*: May 15, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TV TBA

* – If necessary.

( Note: No local television.)

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Does Tyler Herro’s illness absence raise concerns?

Q: Ira, why do you say “non-COVID” each time you list a Heat player as being ill? We get it, there is still COVID. But you’ve said the Heat players are vaccinated and boosted. You’re bringing something up that doesn’t matter. – Edward. A: Actually, this is something the Heat and most, if not all, teams bring up when listing a player as out due to illness, to make clear they are not putting (or ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine

Jimmy Butler took to the practice court Saturday for the Miami Heat and then held court addressing the issues of the day, from his ailing right knee, to friend Joel Embiid being sidelined, to why his hips don’t lie. Held out of the Heat’s series-clinching victory Tuesday night over the Atlanta Hawks due to inflammation in his right knee, Butler confirmed he still is dealing with soreness even ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bizarro world: Barkley favors Heat, Shaq favors 76ers in East semifinals

The Miami Heat’s second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers apparently will be played in some sort of bizarro universe. Charles Barkley, the former 76ers forward, is going with the Heat. Shaquille O’Neal, the former Heat center, is going with the 76ers. The two offered their takes on TNT’s Inside the NBA postgame show after the 76ers eliminated the Toronto Raptors on Thursday ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Will the math work if Heat, Erik Spoelstra go deeper with rotation?

Q: Because the remarkable depth of this team, couldn’t a case be made for a 10-man rotation, even if some of the end-of-benchers played considerably fewer minutes than the first two subs. — William, Palm Beach Gardens. A: It surely can, perhaps even 11 deep, when considering the starting five of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus, as well as the reserve depth of ...
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

76ers' Embiid has right orbital fracture, as East semis loom

MIAMI — (AP) — Joel Embiid feared this would be the case. Turns out, he was right. The Philadelphia 76ers announced Friday night that Embiid — the NBA scoring champion and an MVP finalist — has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. Those injuries, for now anyway, have him listed as out on the injury report and will keep him there for the foreseeable future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Joel Embiid
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Did Doc Rivers set up the 76ers for a fall against the Heat?

Q: Ira, the hero of this series for the Heat is Doc Rivers. If he didn’t have Joel Embiid in for the end of the blowout win, he would be jumping center Monday at FTX Arena. Doc should get a championship share. – Wes. A: First, let’s not jump the gun on any championship shares, considering the possibility that Joel Embiid still could be back at some point during this series, and that the Heat ...
MIAMI, FL
WHYY

Sixers’ Embiid has broken orbital bone, as East semis loom

Joel Embiid feared this would be the case. Turns out, he was right. The Philadelphia 76ers announced Friday night that Embiid — the NBA scoring champion and an MVP finalist — has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. Those injuries, for now anyway, have him listed as out on the injury report and will keep him there for the foreseeable future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat remain cautious with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry injuries ahead of 76ers series

Even with their second-round playoff opponent determined, the build up to the Eastern conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers apparently will be a gradual process for the Miami Heat ahead of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. series opener at FTX Arena. Among those held out of Friday’s practice were Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin. Herro was away from the team ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Carolina Panthers grab former Hurricanes standout receiver Charleston Rambo after NFL draft

Charleston Rambo only spent one season at Miami, but he turned in an all-time Hurricanes season. Rambo’s record-setting 2021 campaign vaulted him into a shot at the NFL, as he was signed by the Carolina Panthers after the league’s draft had concluded. Rambo said he can offer a deep threat who can make big plays on each snap. He ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and ran a 4.52 at ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Miami Heat#The Atlanta Hawks#Eastern Conference#Ftx Arena
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Streaking Panthers roll into playoffs trying to forget past postseason performances

As the red-hot Florida Panthers skate into the Stanley Cup Playoffs having won 14 of their last 17 games, a dark cloud has re-emerged just beyond the sunny regular season that saw the organization win the President’s Trophy for the first time. The top-seeded Panthers (58-18-6) open postseason play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series against the ...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With 76ers’ Joel Embiid out, are Heat about to give James Harden the Trae Young treatment?

Plan A apparently could be making a comeback for the Miami Heat, at least temporarily. What appeared unlikely after stifling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young into submission in the first round of the playoffs stands as a second-round option, as well. James Harden, say hello to Erik Spoelstra’s (not-so) little friends. With MVP contender Joel Embiid sidelined for at least the start of the ...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Heat know that even without Embiid, 76ers will be challenge

MIAMI (AP) — In Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s mind, the injury situation with Joel Embiid doesn’t doom the Philadelphia 76ers. He figures it’ll only steel their resolve. Clearly, the 76ers are not going to be a better team without Embiid, the scoring champion and MVP...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins add receiver, linebacker and quarterback but skip out on O-lineman on final day of NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins added Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, California outside linebacker Cameron Goode and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson with their three picks on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. After the Dolphins started their draft with the third-round selection of Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall on Friday, Ezukanma was chosen in the fourth round, No. ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fast facts: Learn more about Channing Tindall and Dolphins’ 2022 NFL draft selections

Learn about the Miami Dolphins’ third-round pick Channing Tindall, and their Day 3 selections in the 2022 NFL draft: Channing Tindall Pos./round: Linebacker/Third (No. 102) School: Georgia Year: Senior Ht.: 6-foot-2; Wt.: 230 pounds Hometown: Columbia, S.C. Comment: Finishing the season as Georgia’s third-leading tackler, Tindall helped the Bulldogs win their first national championship since ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Let’s take a closer look at Miami Dolphins’ 2022 NFL draft class

It was a quiet weekend for the Miami Dolphins, who made the fewest draft selections in franchise history because of the numerous picks traded away the past few offseasons. Despite Miami’s efforts to move up in the final two days of the 2022 NFL draft, no draft-day deals got done, so the Dolphins were left to select an athletic linebacker, who should in time compete for a starting spot, a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Former St. Thomas Aquinas standout and Miami Hurricanes wideout Mike Harley Jr. signs with Browns after draft

One of the top wide receivers to come from South Florida in recent years is getting a shot in the NFL. Hurricanes wide receiver and St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus Mike Harley Jr. was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. If Harley earns a roster spot, he will be at least the 44th St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus to play in the NFL. His former teammate, Oklahoma ...
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Potential center competition among Dolphins’ array of undrafted free agent signings following draft

The Miami Dolphins may not have drafted a center in the 2022 NFL draft, but a lineman who can play the position was among the undrafted free agents picked up by the team following the draft. Arkansas alum Ty Clary is one of the double-digit undrafted prospects the team is signing in the aftermath of the draft on Saturday night. Clary alternated between guard and center for the Razorbacks and ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy