Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Ohio

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5WV0_0fO2lceM00
Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Ohio

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMg5p_0fO2lceM00
Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTzgf_0fO2lceM00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carroll County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6ndI_0fO2lceM00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tuscarawas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyPcu_0fO2lceM00
Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lorain County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdUT1_0fO2lceM00
LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ottawa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0fO2lceM00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#45. Summit County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 19,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0fO2lceM00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 52,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inWXh_0fO2lceM00
OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ashland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXqYF_0fO2lceM00
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Belmont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDmak_0fO2lceM00
Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eqx1N_0fO2lceM00
Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Huron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpEI6_0fO2lceM00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Stark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmB3l_0fO2lceM00
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0fO2lceM00
Canva

#37. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 34,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIfSZ_0fO2lceM00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Allen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXgtC_0fO2lceM00
dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hocking County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDWU8_0fO2lceM00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Brown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0N8x_0fO2lceM00
636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Columbiana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoVI0_0fO2lceM00
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#32. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dByOx_0fO2lceM00
James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128xIX_0fO2lceM00
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6nMr_0fO2lceM00
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eM7tM_0fO2lceM00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Coshocton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6CBz_0fO2lceM00
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hs8Kt_0fO2lceM00
Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ross County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TN88x_0fO2lceM00
Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Muskingum County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gic6L_0fO2lceM00
Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0fO2lceM00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 24,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0fO2lceM00
Canva

#22. Cuyahoga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 54,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRQEc_0fO2lceM00
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0fO2lceM00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#20. Lucas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 21,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfB3m_0fO2lceM00
OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Ashtabula County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAPif_0fO2lceM00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0fO2lceM00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mahoning County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015kew_0fO2lceM00
David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Athens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBI0t_0fO2lceM00
Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Highland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSmf8_0fO2lceM00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDkJp_0fO2lceM00
Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Trumbull County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRycl_0fO2lceM00
Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3i9w_0fO2lceM00
Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gallia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6lC1_0fO2lceM00
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Meigs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWxci_0fO2lceM00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnHmg_0fO2lceM00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Noble County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuKU9_0fO2lceM00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Vinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4s2H_0fO2lceM00
Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Guernsey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4ndg_0fO2lceM00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVhHB_0fO2lceM00
Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#4. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqj9c_0fO2lceM00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Guvd_0fO2lceM00
Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Scioto County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

