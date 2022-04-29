Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Ohio

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

#49. Carroll County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 970

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

#48. Tuscarawas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,600

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

#47. Lorain County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

#46. Ottawa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

#45. Summit County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 19,830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

#44. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 52,860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

#43. Ashland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

#42. Belmont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

#41. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,760

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

#40. Huron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

#39. Stark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 14,670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

#38. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

#37. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 34,640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

#36. Allen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

#35. Hocking County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

#34. Brown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

#33. Columbiana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

#32. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,890

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

#31. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

#30. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

#29. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

#28. Coshocton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

#27. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

#26. Ross County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

#25. Muskingum County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

#24. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

#23. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 24,260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

#22. Cuyahoga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 54,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

#21. Harrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

#20. Lucas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 21,100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

#19. Ashtabula County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

#18. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

#17. Mahoning County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 10,350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

#16. Athens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

#15. Highland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

#14. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

#13. Trumbull County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

#12. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

#11. Gallia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

#10. Meigs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

#9. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

#8. Noble County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

#7. Vinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

#6. Guernsey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

#5. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

#4. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

#3. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

#2. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

#1. Scioto County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

