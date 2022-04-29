ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Stdv6_0fO2lZx300
Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Mississippi with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1LbQ_0fO2lZx300
Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Chickasaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZbDv_0fO2lZx300
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Yalobusha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpFlZ_0fO2lZx300
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0fO2lZx300
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#47. Hinds County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9uBo_0fO2lZx300
Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AZKO_0fO2lZx300
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Panola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ck7aZ_0fO2lZx300
Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lauderdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFRyC_0fO2lZx300
Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Stone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3Gqi_0fO2lZx300
Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nk0Jb_0fO2lZx300
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwX5g_0fO2lZx300
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLUKh_0fO2lZx300
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#39. Forrest County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYlXm_0fO2lZx300
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Walthall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087yhf_0fO2lZx300
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQmbE_0fO2lZx300
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xywx_0fO2lZx300
Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Grenada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Newton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oj2Q2_0fO2lZx300
Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Covington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTx5Y_0fO2lZx300
CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Neshoba County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiTJN_0fO2lZx300
Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJVr6_0fO2lZx300
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7ne6_0fO2lZx300
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Copiah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEUC5_0fO2lZx300
Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtq1T_0fO2lZx300
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jefferson Davis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqW8i_0fO2lZx300
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Tunica County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XwbZ_0fO2lZx300
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1jqG_0fO2lZx300
Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Leake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qkemj_0fO2lZx300
Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Winston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xdh6b_0fO2lZx300
Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Amite County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMkmh_0fO2lZx300
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Attala County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBnh5_0fO2lZx300
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tallahatchie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXjIM_0fO2lZx300
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hvvzn_0fO2lZx300
Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sharkey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QChwZ_0fO2lZx300
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Leflore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSUVB_0fO2lZx300
Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ov2x_0fO2lZx300
Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Noxubee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9XNT_0fO2lZx300
Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sunflower County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZm4F_0fO2lZx300
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOXZP_0fO2lZx300
Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Yazoo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcI4i_0fO2lZx300
Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bolivar County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKY9z_0fO2lZx300
Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coahoma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQr0s_0fO2lZx300
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kemper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNvyL_0fO2lZx300
Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oy4qX_0fO2lZx300
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Quitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRSR5_0fO2lZx300
Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Holmes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 37.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 26.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtUNI_0fO2lZx300
Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wilkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 38.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GPkA_0fO2lZx300
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Humphreys County

- Child food insecurity rate: 38.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtEls_0fO2lZx300
Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 40.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uD6OO_0fO2lZx300
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Claiborne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 42.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.7%

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Issaquena County

- Child food insecurity rate: 42.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 29.4%

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

