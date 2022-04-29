Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Mississippi with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Chickasaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Yalobusha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2%

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#47. Hinds County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 13,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Panola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lauderdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Stone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 920

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#39. Forrest County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Walthall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Grenada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Newton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Covington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Neshoba County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6%

Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Copiah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jefferson Davis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Tunica County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 990

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Leake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.0%

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Winston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Amite County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 710

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Attala County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tallahatchie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6%

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sharkey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Leflore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.1%

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.4%

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Noxubee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8%

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sunflower County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,890

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.0%

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3%

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Yazoo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5%

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bolivar County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4%

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coahoma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,060

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.3%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kemper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0%

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Quitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Holmes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 37.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 26.2%

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wilkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 38.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Humphreys County

- Child food insecurity rate: 38.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 870

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7%

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 40.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8%

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Claiborne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 42.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.7%

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Issaquena County

- Child food insecurity rate: 42.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 80

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 29.4%

