Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New York

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New York

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3womLg_0fO2lY4K00
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Orange County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0fO2lY4K00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Albany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hylY8_0fO2lY4K00
WCohen // Shutterstock

#48. Tioga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwgmn_0fO2lY4K00
Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9wq9_0fO2lY4K00
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#46. Rockland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVcxe_0fO2lY4K00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16o19Y_0fO2lY4K00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wyoming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdSkg_0fO2lY4K00
Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Livingston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jHQt_0fO2lY4K00
Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ulster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZEqx_0fO2lY4K00
UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Schenectady County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kChQX_0fO2lY4K00
PQK // Shuterstock

#40. Yates County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIOoW_0fO2lY4K00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Genesee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vmyl6_0fO2lY4K00
Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rensselaer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JF9t6_0fO2lY4K00
marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Seneca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457LmM_0fO2lY4K00
UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPn8B_0fO2lY4K00
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#35. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K12HF_0fO2lY4K00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGYQu_0fO2lY4K00
Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#33. Otsego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHpju_0fO2lY4K00
tomtsya// Shutterstock

#32. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhauo_0fO2lY4K00
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#31. Onondaga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAxcN_0fO2lY4K00
PQK // Shuterstock

#30. Cayuga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160byZ_0fO2lY4K00
Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Schoharie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rfM8_0fO2lY4K00
Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#28. Cortland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIKDf_0fO2lY4K00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#27. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 28,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19C8l0_0fO2lY4K00
Canva

#26. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 33,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6d4G_0fO2lY4K00
Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chemung County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5pPd_0fO2lY4K00
Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Steuben County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxFFm_0fO2lY4K00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#23. Niagara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X42I5_0fO2lY4K00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Chenango County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JGZQ_0fO2lY4K00
Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sullivan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVnBL_0fO2lY4K00
Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Herkimer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHgMf_0fO2lY4K00
Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#19. Oneida County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueoBl_0fO2lY4K00
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Orleans County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WamWK_0fO2lY4K00
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#17. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPpqg_0fO2lY4K00
North woodsman // Shutterstock

#16. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ySlD_0fO2lY4K00
Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Schuyler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJQVJ_0fO2lY4K00
Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#14. Kings County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 117,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUXro_0fO2lY4K00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#13. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekeRo_0fO2lY4K00
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztpM7_0fO2lY4K00
Canva

#11. Broome County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCrGQ_0fO2lY4K00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cattaraugus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kd3Or_0fO2lY4K00
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35diZo_0fO2lY4K00
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMYIM_0fO2lY4K00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Chautauqua County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im1Ix_0fO2lY4K00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Oswego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OXgn_0fO2lY4K00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. St. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7hwY_0fO2lY4K00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Allegany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YYve_0fO2lY4K00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Delaware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmudV_0fO2lY4K00
Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bronx County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 89,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

