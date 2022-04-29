Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New York

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in New York

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Orange County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 14,100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Albany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

WCohen // Shutterstock

#48. Tioga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#46. Rockland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 14,030

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

You may also like: States sending the most people to New York

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wyoming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Livingston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ulster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,970

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Schenectady County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

You may also like: Do you know New York's official state symbols?

PQK // Shuterstock

#40. Yates County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 880

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Genesee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rensselaer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Seneca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in New York, according to Tripadvisor

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#35. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#33. Otsego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

tomtsya// Shutterstock

#32. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#31. Onondaga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 17,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in New York

PQK // Shuterstock

#30. Cayuga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Schoharie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 990

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#28. Cortland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#27. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 28,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Canva

#26. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 33,840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in New York

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chemung County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Steuben County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#23. Niagara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Chenango County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sullivan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

You may also like: Recipes from New York

Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Herkimer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#19. Oneida County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Orleans County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#17. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,790

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

North woodsman // Shutterstock

#16. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to New York

Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Schuyler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#14. Kings County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 117,290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#13. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Canva

#11. Broome County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in New York

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cattaraugus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Chautauqua County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Oswego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in New York

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. St. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Allegany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Delaware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,760

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bronx County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 89,680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in New York