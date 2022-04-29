Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Dakota

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Dakota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Divide County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.3%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Burke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 3.2%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dunn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.4%

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#47. Stark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.3%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Renville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 3.1%

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Traill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.5%

Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.1%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Williams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.5%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7%

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#41. Burleigh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.8%

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#40. Morton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.6%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Steele County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 2.9%

Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Foster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.1%

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pembina County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.0%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ransom County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 90

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.3%

Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Slope County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 10

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.6%

Guy William // Shutterstock

#34. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Golden Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#32. Ward County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.6%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. McLean County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7%

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#30. McHenry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.5%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Walsh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Mercer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.7%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Emmons County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 60

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5%

Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#25. Billings County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.6%

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. McKenzie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.1%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hettinger County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.9%

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#22. Grand Forks County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6%

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mountrail County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%

{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wells County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 90

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.2%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Towner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. McIntosh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.2%

David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Oliver County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cavalier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 90

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.2%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.7%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Griggs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 60

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Barnes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.8%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ramsey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

northlight // Shutterstock

#11. Kidder County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 60

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.8%

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Stutsman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#9. Bottineau County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nelson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Eddy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. LaMoure County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.0%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pierce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sheridan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.5%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sioux County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rolette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Benson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%