Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Carolina

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Carolina with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

JNix // Shutterstock

#50. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#49. McDowell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,890

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

George Dukin // Shutterstock

#48. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rowan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Perquimans County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Transylvania County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Canva

#44. Craven County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rockingham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Nash County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Canva

#41. Pasquotank County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Burke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#39. Pitt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Swain County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

James R Poston // Shutterstock

#37. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wilkes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#35. Graham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Sampson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Gates County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hoke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chowan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#30. Rutherford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cleveland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,970

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#28. Beaufort County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Duplin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Canva

#26. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 19,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Caswell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Person County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wilson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bladen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Martin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Columbus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Canva

#15. Alleghany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Vance County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,900

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Robeson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jones County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hertford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Canva

#10. Hyde County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lenoir County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Richmond County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Halifax County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Edgecombe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Northampton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bertie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Scotland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tyrrell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

