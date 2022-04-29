ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQpeZ_0fO2lWIs00
Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Carolina

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Carolina with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chnF1_0fO2lWIs00
JNix // Shutterstock

#50. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kN3U_0fO2lWIs00
RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#49. McDowell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZlUy_0fO2lWIs00
George Dukin // Shutterstock

#48. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmrog_0fO2lWIs00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rowan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPWm6_0fO2lWIs00
Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Perquimans County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

You may also like: Where people in North Carolina are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeD4n_0fO2lWIs00
Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Transylvania County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkINx_0fO2lWIs00
Canva

#44. Craven County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le3F7_0fO2lWIs00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rockingham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUyqo_0fO2lWIs00
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Nash County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A1z9_0fO2lWIs00
Canva

#41. Pasquotank County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0Hbb_0fO2lWIs00
Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Burke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLBxN_0fO2lWIs00
Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#39. Pitt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRsV9_0fO2lWIs00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Swain County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lM8n2_0fO2lWIs00
James R Poston // Shutterstock

#37. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3u8n_0fO2lWIs00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wilkes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXhpQ_0fO2lWIs00
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#35. Graham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24w6tY_0fO2lWIs00
State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Sampson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wU5g_0fO2lWIs00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Gates County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWMiu_0fO2lWIs00
CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hoke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DmD6_0fO2lWIs00
Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chowan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C64qT_0fO2lWIs00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#30. Rutherford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ltky_0fO2lWIs00
OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cleveland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBrg0_0fO2lWIs00
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#28. Beaufort County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpD5d_0fO2lWIs00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Duplin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GH86x_0fO2lWIs00
Canva

#26. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 19,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

You may also like: Recipes from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXILP_0fO2lWIs00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KOAQ_0fO2lWIs00
NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Caswell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqtpY_0fO2lWIs00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Person County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N64Dh_0fO2lWIs00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Txp9_0fO2lWIs00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

You may also like: Best places to retire in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSE1i_0fO2lWIs00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wilson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuVQU_0fO2lWIs00
ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bladen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pySI_0fO2lWIs00
Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Martin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIT9c_0fO2lWIs00
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpGUp_0fO2lWIs00
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Columbus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

You may also like: States sending the most people to North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oldA4_0fO2lWIs00
Canva

#15. Alleghany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsOI4_0fO2lWIs00
KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Vance County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6oGg_0fO2lWIs00
Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Robeson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OgOP_0fO2lWIs00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jones County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HOsu_0fO2lWIs00
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hertford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENm7I_0fO2lWIs00
Canva

#10. Hyde County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCj4b_0fO2lWIs00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lenoir County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggqPi_0fO2lWIs00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Richmond County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdC0e_0fO2lWIs00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Halifax County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ZzW_0fO2lWIs00
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Edgecombe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

You may also like: Do you know North Carolina's official state symbols?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HULaN_0fO2lWIs00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Northampton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jxFg_0fO2lWIs00
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bertie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YlcJ_0fO2lWIs00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Scotland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jOJR_0fO2lWIs00
HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tyrrell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in North Carolina

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

One of the Worst Places to Die in the U.S. is North Carolina

Ready to kick the bucket? North Carolina is apparently one of the worst states for dying. Here’s the truth: there are no good places to die. According to Policy Genius, some states are much worse places to die than others due to a variety of factors. “But where you...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Photography#Cincinnati#Feeding America#Macon County Child#Fpl
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

100s of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria

Hundreds of urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, but it's not because people are leaving. It's just that the U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. Under the new criteria, more than 1,300 small cities, towns and villages designated urban a decade ago would be considered rural.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Americans are moving out of urban counties like never before

Americans leaving urban counties reached a new high in 2021 as droves of people settled in suburban and exurban counties. More than two-thirds of large urban counties saw their populations decline, according to a recent report by the Economic Innovation Group (EIG) that used federal statistics. This marked the first time in 50 years that counties with an urban center and more than 250,000 people experienced negative growth as a category.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy