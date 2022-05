ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There was discussion inside the Broncos' war room Friday night about trading up from their No. 64 draft pick. But general manager George Paton couldn’t get a consensus from the room on which player to trade up and get. As the draft was getting about 10-12 picks away from No. 64, there was still a circle of about five players the Broncos really liked. It’s just some scouts and coaches liked one player a little better than that player.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO