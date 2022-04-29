ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Luke Combs coming to Albany for 2 shows

froggy1003.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything Country Froggy 100.3, T Mobile, and Live Nation welcomes Luke Combs as he brings his The Middle of...

www.froggy1003.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents the 2022 Stagecoach Playlist With Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More

Watch: Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Daughters & Wife Lauren Akins. New Music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
INDIO, CA
Rolling Stone

Luke Combs Will Play Back-to-Back Shows for Fall ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Luke Combs has plotted out a busy touring schedule in 2022, making up for the lost time with various festival appearances at Stagecoach and New Orleans Jazzfest before he embarks on a summer stadium tour. When that trek is over, the “Tomorrow Me” singer will regroup and head out on the Middle of Somewhere Tour in September, playing a series of back-to-back arena shows that’ll take him nearly to the end of the year. The tour gets underway Sept. 2 in Bangor, Maine, and features Combs playing two consecutive nights in nearly every city he...
BANGOR, ME
Big Frog 104

Hottest Country Star Bringing Tour to Albany for Two Huge Shows

One of the hottest country stars is bringing his tour to Albany for not one but two huge shows. Luke Combs kick off his 'Middle of Somewhere' tour this fall with special guests featured on the tour, including Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson. Combs and Davis will be at the MVP Arena on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1. And the best part is, tickets won't cost any more than before the pandemic.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Luke Combs
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Speaks on Having Morgan Wallen’s Back When ‘Everybody Else Was Beating Up on Him’

Sometimes we all need some support. Even country music stars. That’s basically how Jason Aldean put it while talking about Morgan Wallen and his past. Of course, it wasn’t long ago when Wallen went through his own trials. While sponsors, radio stations, and even his booking agency dropped him, not everyone left. Aldean and other artists were apparently right behind him the whole time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Live Nation#Mvp Arena
KLAW 101

Jason Aldean Is His Own Worst Critic When It Comes to Songwriting

Scroll through the track list of Jason Aldean's latest double album Macon, Georgia, and you won't find any songwriting credits from the Georgia native. In fact, the last time Aldean's name was listed as a songwriter was on his 2009 album Wide Open on a song called "Keep the Girl." And there's a reason for that: He's extremely tough on himself.
MACON, GA
American Songwriter

Kane Brown Goes Back to His Roots

Today, country singer Kane Brown is one of the biggest names in popular music. He’s earned multiple platinum record certifications, millions of fans, and more accolades than could fit in a 10-gallon cowboy hat. One might presume, therefore, that Brown is on top of the world and in need of nothing else, nor anyone’s help. But that’s as far from the truth as could be. Instead, Brown keeps a level head. He likes hanging out with friends at lake houses and admiring classic cars. Every morning at home when he comes downstairs to see his family, he makes sure to tell his wife that she’s “Superwoman.” Humility, sincerity, appreciation—these are the traits of an artist who will assuredly have a lasting, even multi-decade career. They are also the ingredients that comprise Brown’s career to date. For the standout songwriter and performer, life initially began tumultuous and precarious—as a kid, his family spent time homeless. Now, though, Brown, who is currently at work on his third solo LP, is as sought-after as it gets.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy