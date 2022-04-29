ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield officials present town budget, residents react

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Enfield’s town officials presented the 2022-23 spending plan - a total of $151.2 million, or a 3.95% increase - at a public hearing on April 28.

The budget includes $73.8 million for the Board of Education and $77.4 million for town operations.

Superintendent Christopher Drezek said the district’s spending plan includes some ongoing services that the pandemic caused.

Also part of the school budget picture is the anticipation of state funds, as the district is expected to become an Alliance District. Using federal resources from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district was able to put an additional social worker in each of the town’s schools, and hired 40 behavioral tech professionals.

Fixed costs for maintaining current programs, Drezek said, are adding 1.7% of the 2.31% increase to the budget. Four new teachers are being added to JFK Middle School, in order to add a team.

“We’re actually operating down a team of teachers,” Drezek said, “ever since the construction project began. We’ve been able to sustain that, because, to be quite honest, because of the construction, we don’t have room in the current existence of the building to add the team back now, even if we wanted to.”

Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said that the revaluation of homes increased the grand list by $550 million, and motor vehicles increased by another $93 million.

This, she said, results in a mill rate of 30.49 mills, should the budget pass as proposed.

Key to the budget is funding from the state, including the Educational Cost Sharing, which in the proposal shows a 4.1% decrease. Zoppo-Sassu said this is because of additional funding coming from the state via the Alliance District program.

“We have erred on the conservative side and removed that money. That will be designated in another way to go to the Board of Ed.,” she said.

Residents who spoke at the meeting praised officials and town staff for their comprehensive work, but had some critiques, including some information that may be missing from the budget proposal.

Resident Jack Sheridan said the presentation and its details were great. But, he is concerned about fixed-income seniors like himself, who have faced increased energy bills and rising costs of other goods and services.

“I can’t raise my taxes, so I have to cut,” he said. “What I’m asking you to do here tonight is re-look at the budget real closely and cut.”

Sheridan asked about delaying some projects and cutting some altogether.

“I really think we need to curb extra spending right now,” he said.

Another resident, former Town Council member Donna Szewczak, said that the revaluation is the problem.

“The commercial and the retail has taken a hit. COVID came and accelerated the process,” she said. “We’re all working at home. Our homes become more valuable. We’re all happy that asset has improved... [but] there’s a shift in the commercial and our residential. The residential is going to be carrying more of the ball, due to revaluation.”

Szewczak suggested keeping the budget flat, and taking the difference from the town’s fund balance.

Resident Michael Purina said his main concern with the proposal is that it doesn’t correctly state the need for maintenance of the schools. Statutes state, he said, that the Board of Education must stipulate its maintenance costs, even if they are included in the town operations portion of the budget.

“The town can not absorb that. You can co-report it. That’s fine. The town has no skin in this game,” he said. “The Board of Ed.... is required to supplement their numbers with maintenance.”

Resident Gary Young said he felt there was a communication gap, and that it was difficult to find information about the budget. He asked for more information on the town’s ongoing projects, including updates. He noted the short amount of time between the budget’s presentation, the council’s deliberations on the budget set for May 4, and it’s projected adoption date of May 16.

“I want to see where my money is going in town and what you plan on spending it on,” Young said. “Trying to find this information has been challenging at best, from a date standpoint.”

For more information, visit www.enfield-ct.gov .

