West Hartford Town Council approves $317.1 million budget

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
West Hartford town hall Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

The West Hartford Town Council approved its spending plan for 2022-23 of $317.1 million, at its meeting on April 25.

The budget includes $181.2 million for the Board of Education, and factors include inflation and property revaluation. Acting Town Manager Rick Ledwith said that the initial budget proposal was a 1.85% increase in spending, and has since been reduced by $812,000. Reductions are found in the BOE budget (which was reduced by $141,000) and from a cut of $163,000 in town staff salaries by delaying start dates by six months for some new positions and eliminating some others.

Other cuts came from operating expenses for a vehicle crash study using ARPA funds instead, and a general fund contribution reduction, replaced by CNRE funds.

Councilman Liam Sweeney said the budget balances current needs and planning for the future.

“One of the major investments this budget makes is preparing us for the future, whether it be on the education side, but more importantly, on the economic development team that we have here in town,” he said. ”I think this budget makes that investment.”

Council member Mary Fay said she is pleased with the budget, but said it’s frustrating about salaries, many of which are contractual and little can be done. But, she said, there still could be other savings in worker’s comp, which the town pays 100% while other municipalities and businesses pay 70%.

“That costs us about $1.5 million,” she said. “So, right there, I think that’s something we should be going after.”

Council member Ben Wenograd said there aren’t many ways the budget could be reduced further.

“I believe that the spending increases are reasonable and prudent,” he said. “I have not heard any suggestions, reasonable or otherwise, about things that would reduce our spending in any kind of significant way.”

Council member Mark Zydanowicz said that while the increase seems reasonable, it’s compounded by the revaluation.

“That’s really, really going to hurt a lot of people,” he said. “I’m really glad that those houses have increased. It’s an investment. It’s one of the largest investments you make, but it comes with a costs, and that is paying taxes.”

“I believe this is a good budget. I believe it addresses many of our concerns,” said council member Carol Blanks. “It’s not perfect. It’s a work in progress.”

Mayor Shari Cantor praised town staff members across all departments for their hard work year-round, as well as in the budget process.

The council voted in favor of the budget proposal, 6-3.

For more information visit www.westhartfordct.gov .

