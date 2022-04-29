UConn women’s basketball guard Caroline Ducharme recovering from successful hip surgery

UConn women’s basketball guard Caroline Ducharme underwent successful surgery on her left hip, the team announced Friday.

Thursday’s procedure was for an injury Ducharme sustained before coming to UConn, according to the team. She started the rehab process on Friday and is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 preseason.

Ducharme, who was a freshman for the Huskies this past season, alluded to the surgery on Thursday night. She posted a video on her Instagram story lying in bed surrounded by teammates and family members as she recovered. She then added a photo with the caption, “Lol it’s not my birthday. It’s the birthday of my new hip.”

Per a photo posted by Ducharme’s father, Todd, Paige Buckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Mühl, Dorka Juhász and Piath Gabriel were all with Ducharme following the surgery.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Milton, Massachusetts was UConn’s fourth-leading scorer as a freshman, posting an average 9.8 points per game along with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just 21.0 minutes per game.

Despite it being her first year in the program, Ducharme stepped up to keep the Huskies’ season alive in the absence of Bueckers and Azzi Fudd due to injuries. From Dec. 11 to Feb. 2, Ducharme averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in just over 33 minutes per game. The stretch was highlighted by a huge game-winning shot at DePaul on Jan. 26.

But then Ducharme got injured and missed four games from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was vague about the injury at the time, saying Ducharme got hit hard three games in a row. A head injury was mentioned at one point, but tests showed she didn’t have a concussion.

When Ducharme came back, she often didn’t look like the same player and Auriemma didn’t give her as many minutes on the floor — though she did still manage nine points in 22 minutes in the NCAA championship game against South Carolina. Ducharme often wasn’t moving well down the stretch of the season, looking sluggish at times. The aggravation of the hip injury provides an explanation as to why.