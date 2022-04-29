ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Stolen pizza, Pokemon cards led to deadly deputy shooting at Florida Target

By Kelsi Thorud
WPBF News 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKISSIMMEE, Fla. — A deadly shooting at a Target store in Kissimmee Wednesday night was over stolen pizza and Pokemon cards. According to an affidavit filed for 18-year-old Michael Gomez charging him with theft, stolen pizza and Pokemon cards led to the shooting. In The Headlines: Three Miami...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 6

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Report: 74-year-old Florida man shot another man on golf course because the victim was walking dog

A 74-year-old man shot another man because he was angry that the man was walking his dog on a golf course at Kings Point in suburban Delray Beach, according to media reports. The alleged shooter, Robert Levine, rode up in a golf cart to the victim, Herbert Merritt, 64, on April 24 and started arguing with Merritt. When Merritt tried to run away, Levine started shooting, WPBF Ch. 25 reported. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
click orlando

Florida man kills mother after she told him not to smoke in the house, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Lake Wales man was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of his mother, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Judd discussed the homicide at a news conference, where he also spoke about the arrest of a volunteer sheriff’s service officer who allegedly took advantage of his position to sell Oxycodone while wearing a PCSO uniform.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Target Store#Violent Crime#Wpbf 25 News#Fdle
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy