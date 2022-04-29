ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Winter, Patton Oswalt Set For Netflix Martial Arts Film ‘Absolute Dominion’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Alex Winter (“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”) and Patton Oswalt (“Young Adult”) are set to appear in martial arts drama “Absolute Dominion” for Netflix .

“The Porter’s” Oluniké Adeliyi, “Better Call Saul’s” Julie Ann Emery and “Jerry Maguire’s” Reagan Gomez will also star in the project.

Helmed and written by stunt-woman turned director Lexi Alexander (“How to Get Away with Murder”), the high-octane sci-fi action film is co-produced by Blumhouse Television.

“It’s 2085 A.D. and the world has been destroyed by religious warfare,” reads the logline. “Desperate to save humanity, global governing forces host a gripping, no-holds-barred, martial arts tournament. Last fighter standing wins Absolute Dominion for one faith.”

Rounding out the cast are Alok Vaid-Menon, Andy Allo, Désiré Mia, Jennifer Jajeh, Juliana Joel, June Carryl, Junes Zahdi, Laith Ashley, Mario D’Leon, Nora Armani, Oluniké Adeliyi, and Shawn Mousavi.

Meanwhile martial arts expert Phil Tan has boarded the feature as stunt coordinator on the film to oversee fight choreography. He has appeared in “Bloodsport 2,” “Martial Law,” “Showdown in Little Tokyo,” “Lethal Weapon 4,” and Tim Burton’s “Batman,” among other features, as well as worked with Steven Spielberg on “Empire of the Sun” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

Before becoming a director, Alexander was a former World Kickboxing Champion and stunt-woman whose first role was Kitana in “Mortal Kombat: Live Tour.”

Production on “Absolute Dominion” is already underway.

Alexander will also produce the project alongside Jason Blum, John McKeown and Scott Putman while Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will executive produce for Blumhouse Television.

