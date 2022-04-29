ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregory Dewey Bollen

By Kevin The Editor
 3 days ago
Mr. Gregory Dewey Bollen

Mr. Gregory Dewey Bollen , age 65, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Mr. Bollen was born on August 14, 1956 in Rome, GA, to his parents: Dewey Bell Bollen and Mildred Alligene Childers.

Gregory lived all his life in Rockmart. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran and was retired from Shaw Industries, where he worked as a Creeler. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his dogs.

He was a member of Vanwert Baptist Church. Mr. Bollen was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Madison Cei’ra Bollen and brothers: Mike Bollen and James Stone.
Gregory is survived by his daughters: Jessica Pope of Rockmart, GA and Michelle Murrieta of Rockmart, GA; son, Josh Bollen of Rockmart, GA; 6 grandchildren; sister, Beverly Goss of Rockmart, GA; brother, Randy Stone of Rockmart, GA and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bollen will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM in The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Dunn officiating. In keeping with the families wishes, Mr. Bollen will be cremated after the service.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 2:00 PM until the service hour at 4:00 PM.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Gregory Dewey Bollen.




