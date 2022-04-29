ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

2022 NBA Playoffs: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 Preview

By Andrew Katz
Cover picture for the articleBETTING INFORMATION (per DraftKings): Memphis (-1), Over/Under 229. MEMPHIS: Ziaire Williams (Doubtful, right knee), Steven Adams (Out, Health & Safety Protocols), Santi Aldama (Out, knee), Killian Tillie (Out, lower back procedure recovery) MINNESOTA: Malik Beasley (Questionable, recovering from Ja-breaker) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:. MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks,...

ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Ja Morant’s gift to Karl-Anthony Towns’ father after Grizzlies eliminate Timberwolves

It looks like the fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant had some side bet during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies playoffs series. After the Grizzlies eliminated the Timberwolves from the playoffs, Tee Morant asked his son to give his jersey for Karl Towns Sr. to wear. The Towns patriarch proceeded with an alternative, though, just holding Morant’s jersey up since he couldn’t wear it–perhaps because it won’t fit him.
FOX Sports

Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul vs Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Green originally was called for a foul on Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play where Green had hold of Clarke's jersey after a missed layup. Clarke went down on his stomach, though it appeared Green tried to help hold him up as Clarke hit the court.
