2022 NBA Playoffs: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 Preview

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Green originally was called for a foul on Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play where Green had hold of Clarke's jersey after a missed layup. Clarke went down on his stomach, though it appeared Green tried to help hold him up as Clarke hit the court.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO