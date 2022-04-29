ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Are bargain wines really worth buying?

By Fiona Beckett
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcm9u_0fO2i8cy00
Marques del Norte ‘vintage’ cava, at £7, has ‘an attractive freshness that works well with any seafood’.

With prices soaring across the board, last month’s news that Tesco has launched a range of wines at under £5 might seem welcome – but how good a wine can you really get for that kind of money?

The answer, I found, is not that great. After all, once you’ve factored in duty, tax, bottling, packaging and all other costs, there’s only about 20p of wine in a bottle costing less than £4, say. While none of them was actively undrinkable, there wasn’t much wine character in the two Casa Maña wines I tried (a red tempranillo and a rosé), made, incidentally, by Felix Solis, the outfit that produces Tesco’s own-label alcohol-free wines.

Several of the wines were bought in bulk, which from an environmental point of view is no bad thing, but rarely indicates high quality. The Lateral Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 (£3.89, 12.5%) from Chile was at least pleasantly blackcurranty, if untypically light for Chile; and if you’re a malbec fan, you might find the Firemark Malbec 2021 (£4.49, 13%) OK. (It does seem strange, though, that the back label recommends that it’s “great with juicy steaks and firepit-style BBQs” – if you could afford either of those, I’d have thought you could probably run to a better bottle of wine.) Oddly, it was the pinot grigio from Caparelli (see today’s pick) that turned out to be the best of the bunch: it’s an easygoing wine to swig with a selection of antipasti or a carbonara.

It’s also curious to see Tesco pushing wine at such prices just as the so-called discounters such as Aldi and Lidl are going upmarket – Aldi, for example, now has a Chinese cabernet sauvignon and a Greek pinot noir for £14.99, and a chateauneuf-du-pape and an amarone for £19.99. People apparently trust the store to deliver on these more expensive bottles, but if you’re spending that much, why not support an indie instead?

Asda also has some good deals. At £7, its Marques del Norte vintage cava (see today’s picks) is astonishingly good value, even if the term vintage is a touch misleading. It’s only from 2020, but that gives it an attractive freshness that would work well with any seafood. For the same price, you can get Bruce Jack’s ballsy pinotage malbec, which is a much better buy than the Tesco’s Firemark.

Finally, and slightly more expensive but really good value for an interesting wine, try the new Alicante Bouschet from Marks & Spencer’s excellent “Found” range. True, it’s twice the price of the Lateral cabernet, but it’s easily three times as good.

Four cheap and cheerful budget wines

Caparelli Pinot Grigio delle Venezie 2021 £4.50 Tesco, 12%. Fresh, clean and citrussy. Better than a lot of cheap pinot grigio out there, and perfectly decent.

Marques del Norte Cava Brut 2020 £7 Asda, 11.5%. Pleasantly light and creamy. Perfect for fish and chips or a selection of tapas.

Bruce Jack Pinotage Malbec 2020 £7 Asda, Sainsbury’s, 14.5%. A hearty South African red – ideal for a barbecue.

M&S Found Alicante Bouschet 2021 £8 Marks & Spencer, 14%. Vivid, fruity red that tastes of dark cherries. Would be great with duck.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felix Solis
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ros Wine#New Wine#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages#Tesco#Casa Ma A#The Firemark Malbec 2021#Caparelli
Daily Mail

Farmers warn of food crisis because of shortages on top of fears about spiralling prices for beer, chicken, pasta and sausages and that rationing could spread beyond cooking oil

Farmers are warning of a food crisis sparked by shortages and spiralling wholesale prices – amid fears rationing could spread beyond cooking oil. Major supermarkets are already limiting how much sunflower oil, which is largely sourced from Ukraine, customers can buy. And other shortages and punishing price rises are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Major Ice Cream Recall Issued for Baskin-Robbins, Turkey Hill and More

As temperatures continue to rise, consumers may want to do a double check before they cool down with a scoop of ice cream, because several new recalls have just hit impacting numerous brands. Ice creams from Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, President's Choice, and Scotsburn Joins Farmers have all been recalled, with Turkey Hill Dairy also at the center of a new ice cream recall.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

8 Frozen Groceries I’m Buying on Repeat This Spring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The frozen food section is my favorite area in the supermarket. While I enjoy making my meals from scratch, and it’s proven that cooking can improve your relationship and help boost your mood, sometimes I’m simply too exhausted from a long day to whip out my recipe book. And well, frankly, there are dishes that I’m just not skilled enough to make. That’s where these heat-and-eat meals, ready-made snacks, and more come in. There is something for every occasion — including fancy ones.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Us Weekly

These Sofia Vergara Jeans With Hundreds of Reviews Are Now Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to jeans, it’s easy to fall into the attitude of, “Yeah, I like these.” Of course you should like your jeans, but why stop there? We firmly believe that everyone should love their jeans. We […]
APPAREL
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Grab This Caprese Salad Kit

No one knows for sure the exact origins of the caprese salad, but we do know it was created around the 1920s on the Italian island of Capri. One popular legend says the salad was crafted to promote Italian patriotism (via Eat and Walk Italy). According to another tale, the salad was assembled to celebrate Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, founder of the "Futurism" art movement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food Network

We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items

Some of our nation’s best chain restaurants have been able to withstand the test of time, while others have not been so fortunate. But while these eateries have withered the ages, many of their dishes have not survived an array of menu changes. Here are some of our favorite dishes that haven’t lasted through the years, but we can only hope they’ll get the same treatment that Taco Bell gave its beloved Mexican Pizza (thanks, in part, to Doja Cat) – that is, if the chain’s still around.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

258K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy