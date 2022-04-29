76ers getting ready for Heat, and Rivers is wasting no time

The Miami Heat learned their second-round opponent on Thursday. The Heat will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers eliminated the Toronto Raptors, winning in six games. Here's a look back at when the Heat last played the Sixers:. The Miami Heat still hold the top...
Ward, Detmers propel Angels to 4-1 win, sweep of Guardians. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
It’s a good night to be a sports fan. Not only do we have the first round of the NFL draft, but we’re also being gifted with a trio of high-profile Game 6 matchups as the Pelicans host the Suns, the Mavericks battle the Jazz, and the 76ers attempt to avoid their third straight loss as they collide with the Toronto Raptors.
The Philadelphia 76ers finished off the pesky Toronto Raptors on Thursday to officially move on to Round 2 and prepare for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. After the win on Thursday, the Sixers will get a bit of a break before heading down to South Florida. The Heat have...
The Miami Heat solidified their spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals earlier this week as they took down the Atlanta Hawks with a gentleman's sweep. While the Heat dominated the series, for the most part, a tight loss on the road in Atlanta prevented Miami from getting a sweep. But...
TORONTO–The Philadelphia 76ers will go as far as their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden will take them in this postseason run. With Embiid dealing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, there is more pressure placed on Harden to lead the way. After two really...
Comments / 0