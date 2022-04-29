Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 75 - Wolves Blow Another Lead, But the Series Isn’t Over Yet

The St. Cloud State University baseball team earned their 17th straight win, the Minnesota Wild closed out the season with a win to secure home ice in the first round of the playoffs, and the SCTCC baseball and softball teams each earned splits on Friday. The post-season run continued for the St. Cloud Norsemen who fell in game three to Bismarck, the Minnesota Twins were shut down by Tampa Bay, and the Wolves were eliminated from the playoffs in game six against Memphis. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State softball team will play a doubleheader on the road against Wayne State College.

