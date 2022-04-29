ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 75 - Wolves Blow Another Lead, But the Series Isn’t Over Yet

By Brendan Hedtke
Canis Hoopus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves dropped Game 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Tuesday night. They fall to 3-2 in the series and face an elimination game on Friday night...

www.canishoopus.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Ja Morant’s gift to Karl-Anthony Towns’ father after Grizzlies eliminate Timberwolves

It looks like the fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant had some side bet during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies playoffs series. After the Grizzlies eliminated the Timberwolves from the playoffs, Tee Morant asked his son to give his jersey for Karl Towns Sr. to wear. The Towns patriarch proceeded with an alternative, though, just holding Morant’s jersey up since he couldn’t wear it–perhaps because it won’t fit him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Naz Reid (personal) out for Game 6 on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (personal) has been ruled out of Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Reid has been downgraded from questionable to out for personal reasons and will not play against Memphis on Friday. His next chance to play will come in Game 7 if the Timberwolves win on Friday.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Grizzlies rally again past Wolves 114-106 to reach 2nd round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies didn't act their age in this first-round series against Minnesota, especially when they faced a double-digit deficit — all three times — entering the fourth quarter. With another relentless and resolute finish, the Grizzlies finished off the Timberwolves. Their next challenge...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Basketball#Sports#Timberwolves Podcast Ep#The Memphis Grizzlies
1390 Granite City Sports

Wild Clinch Home Ice, Timberwolves Ousted by Grizzlies

The St. Cloud State University baseball team earned their 17th straight win, the Minnesota Wild closed out the season with a win to secure home ice in the first round of the playoffs, and the SCTCC baseball and softball teams each earned splits on Friday. The post-season run continued for the St. Cloud Norsemen who fell in game three to Bismarck, the Minnesota Twins were shut down by Tampa Bay, and the Wolves were eliminated from the playoffs in game six against Memphis. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State softball team will play a doubleheader on the road against Wayne State College.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy