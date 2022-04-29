ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Found Davante Adams Trade 'Surprising'

RealGM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers said he was "surprised" by the Green Bay Packers trading Davante Adams this offseason in his first public comments since the move. Speaking during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show,...

football.realgm.com

ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
OK! Magazine

Shailene Woodley Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Grief' After Officially Splitting With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley has dropped some subtle hints about how she is feeling post split from Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday, April 27, the actress, 30, shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram stories from writer Martin Prechtel about the different ways in which people grieve — mere days after officially calling it quits with the NFL star, 38. "Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them," the quote read. "Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors...
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Trade Invaluable to Las Vegas Raiders

As the 2022 NFL Draft starts to play itself out, it’s starting to become clear that the Davante Adams trade with the Green Bay Packers is one that is invaluable for the Las Vegas Raiders. Trading the Silver and Black’s first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Green Bay Packers take Christian Watson with 34th overall pick, take two more WRs on Day 3 of draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Person
Aaron Rodgers
WausauPilot

Packers draft 3 WRs to give Rodgers more playmakers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s greatest position of concern heading into the draft remains a bit of a question mark even after the Packers selected three candidates to catch passes from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers added North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel 3000

NFL Draft: Packers add on both sides of ball on Day 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are adding another wide receiver to the squad, selecting Romeo Doubs with the 27th pick in the 4th Round, 132nd overall. Doubs led receivers with 80 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Nevada and was named to the All-Mountain West first team.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Pat Mcafee#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Photos: Meet Mallory Edens, Daughter Of The Bucks Owner

The second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs is set to get underway. Arguably the best series of the second round will be the Boston Celtics taking on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics are viewed by many as the favorite to win the NBA Finals, while Giannis and the Bucks are the reigning champs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Five Big Takeaways from the Packers 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting 10 players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Unlike many previous drafts, this draft seemed to be a wildly popular one among Packers fans. There were a few surprises, but then again, there always are. As the focus now turns to preparing for the 2022 season, here are five big takeaways from the Packers’ 2022 Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Packers sign undrafted Badgers WR

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added multiple wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft and didn’t have to look far to add some after the draft ended. The Wisconsin Badgers as well as Tom Silverstein announced that Danny Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. The […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Sean Rhyan gives Packers young but experienced prospect up front

GREEN BAY – On the one hand, Sean Rhyan is just 21 years old, turning 22 at the start of his rookie NFL season this fall. On the other, he started 31 games at left tackle for UCLA over the past three years, so he's played plenty of high-level football at a difficult position at a young age.
GREEN BAY, WI

