Aaron Rodgers Found Davante Adams Trade 'Surprising'
3 days ago
Aaron Rodgers said he was "surprised" by the Green Bay Packers trading Davante Adams this offseason in his first public comments since the move. Speaking during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show,...
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
The Green Bay Packers were fortunate to have two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Heading into the 2022-2023 season, there are plenty of holes to fill in the team’s roster. This includes the gaping vacancy left behind by Davante Adams, who took his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Green Bay Packers were shamed by the rest of the NFL for not snagging a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, they made up for it early on in the second round by trading up to select North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson. At least, Aaron Rodgers has a new weapon to work with.
As the 2022 NFL Draft starts to play itself out, it’s starting to become clear that the Davante Adams trade with the Green Bay Packers is one that is invaluable for the Las Vegas Raiders. Trading the Silver and Black’s first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers...
There have been numerous questions about Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay over the past few seasons. The quarterback was rumored to want out of Green Bay but the Packers seemed to display interest in keeping him around for the long term. The questions about his future were answered when he signed a massive 3-year deal with the team.
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s greatest position of concern heading into the draft remains a bit of a question mark even after the Packers selected three candidates to catch passes from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers added North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second...
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are adding another wide receiver to the squad, selecting Romeo Doubs with the 27th pick in the 4th Round, 132nd overall. Doubs led receivers with 80 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Nevada and was named to the All-Mountain West first team.
The Green Bay Packers desperately needed to select a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft after losing both Davante Adams and the Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Thankfully, they pulled the trigger on Day 2. The Packers selected North Dakota standout, Christian Watson, with the 34th overall pick, giving Aaron Rodgers another weapon out wide.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brian Gutekunst and staff came out swinging on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The Packers traded up to select wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State at No. 34 overall. Green Bay acquired that second-round No. 34 pick by trading with the Vikings,...
The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting 10 players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Unlike many previous drafts, this draft seemed to be a wildly popular one among Packers fans. There were a few surprises, but then again, there always are. As the focus now turns to preparing for the 2022 season, here are five big takeaways from the Packers’ 2022 Draft.
The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added multiple wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft and didn’t have to look far to add some after the draft ended. The Wisconsin Badgers as well as Tom Silverstein announced that Danny Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. The […]
The Green Bay Packers finally got Aaron Rodgers a weapon by drafting Christian Watson early in the second round. Green Bay fans were quick to judge after the Packers opted against drafting a wide receiver in the first round. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst made up for it by trading up to the 34th pick to select Watson.
After months of looking for their new receivers, the Green Bay Packers finally landed on their Davante Adams replacement in Christian Watson. The North Dakota State wide-out will have big shoes to fill, as Adams was arguably the best partner of Aaron Rodgers’ career. Replacing his production will be difficult for anyone, especially a rookie receiver.
GREEN BAY – On the one hand, Sean Rhyan is just 21 years old, turning 22 at the start of his rookie NFL season this fall. On the other, he started 31 games at left tackle for UCLA over the past three years, so he's played plenty of high-level football at a difficult position at a young age.
