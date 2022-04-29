ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

This $72 Million Private Island in Montana Comes With a Waterfront Villa and a 5-Boat Marina

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcTKQ_0fO2hMrg00

Click here to read the full article.

Properties in Big Sky Country are always big on natural beauty. This newly listed private island is no exception.

Located on Montana ’s Flathead Lake, Cromwell Island spans some 350 acres and showcases the very best of the western state. Priced at $72 million, the property comes complete with an unfinished 45,000-square-foot villa that you can tailor to your tastes, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a dock with five boat slips. Boasting 3 miles of shoreline, the island also offers direct access to the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River.

Cromwell Island is being sold by Anne Brockinton Lee, widow of Robert M. Lee, who founded the luxury bag line Hunting World . The couple snapped up the rugged haven in the 1980s after discovering it on a fishing trip, according to The Wall Street Journal . When their agent asked if they would consider purchasing an island, “we went, ‘Bingo!’” she recalled. The property reportedly had three separate owners at the time, and Lee can’t recall how much they paid for it initially.

The couple originally intended to create a nature reserve on the island, but ended up building a five-bedroom residence that they could fill with antiques instead, as reported by WSJ . With only the exterior of the villa complete, construction stalled in the late ’90s when the Lees relocated to Lake Tahoe.

There’s no question that home has incredible potential, though. With terra-cotta roofing, mahogany windows and solid brass fixtures throughout, it looks like it belongs on the Italian Riviera. It’s also built to withstand all manner of natural disasters. The foundations are made from a mix of concrete and Montana limestone as opposed to wood, while the underwater cables ensure there is a steady power supply. There’s also a backup generator capable of generating off-grid power for 8 to 12 weeks in case of emergency.

Best of all, listing agent Bill McDavid of Hall and Hall tells Robb Report that you’ll be able to personalize the castle-like interior and floorplan. In the meantime, the 5,000 square-foot guesthouse stands to be a comfortable, temporary abode.

Check out more images below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIaxC_0fO2hMrg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gO7eK_0fO2hMrg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2Yoo_0fO2hMrg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arMFz_0fO2hMrg00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 17

Related
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 280-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Yacht Has an Interior Like a Manhattan Loft

Click here to read the full article. Not all yachts are built to sit pretty. For some, it’s all about experiences and activities. When Guido Krass, founder of Australian shipyard SilverYachts, envisaged his 280-foot sports activity vessel Bold, a floating Range Rover is what came to mind. Now in its third year circumnavigating the world since its delivery, the yacht built for wild adventures is on the market for the first time. European industrialist Krass, with his business suits and glasses, doesn’t look like your typical explorer. But then, the all-aluminum, anthracite gray Bold doesn’t look like your typical yacht. Designed by...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Mark Wahlberg’s 6-Acre Beverly Hills Estate Has Its Own Golf Course and Skate Park. It Just Listed for $87.5 Million.

Click here to read the full article. After spending less than a decade in his custom Beverly Hills compound, Mark Wahlberg is on the move. The actor recently listed his epic, château-style home for a whopping $87.5 million. Situated on more than six acres of land in the tony gated community of North Beverly Park, the 30,000-square-foot mansion has 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms. There’s also a movie theater (naturally), gym (also naturally), a wine cellar and two-story paneled library within. But that’s just for starters. The property’s real selling point may be all that’s located outside. In addition to a tennis...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

This $9.5 Million South Florida Equestrian Compound Comes With Its Own Soccer Pitch

Click here to read the full article. This 7.5-acre estate in Southwest Ranches, Florida, perched on the eastern edge of the everglades near Fort Lauderdale, is just as outdoor-centric as it is design-focused. Located at 6201 Melaleuca Road, the 5,183-square-foot residence is covered in wisteria and ivy and reminiscent of a country estate. Inside, however, the home boasts a stunning, modern design fusing natural woods and stones with steel and glass elements. The floors connect via an incredible floating glass staircase, which makes the home feel like a jewel box, while an open concept floor plan creates a spacious environment. There are...
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Amazing Private Island for Sale in Flathead Lake

Have you ever played that game where you close your eyes and imagine the fanciest of places you would like to live? What would make up the dream house that you would love to someday call home? After seeing photos of this place you might not ever be able to play that game again! I feel like this property will now be the only thing I will ever see when I try to picture the ideal living situation.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
SheKnows

Ciara & Russell Wilson Sell $36 Million Bellevue Waterfront Estate With Major Athletic Amenities

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are on the move and headed to Denver after the NFL was traded to the Broncos. Their Bellevue, Washington waterfront home, which includes two parcels of land, is on the market for $36 million. There are 1.86 acres of land and a magnificent 11,104-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Island#Brass#Antique#Housing List#Big Sky Country#Hunting World#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch Is a Sight to See

Tom Cruise is selling one of his homes — the one that fans likely know best. The actor has put his 320-acre property in Telluride, Colorado up for sale with an asking price of $39.5 million. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can take a tour of the cozy mountainside cabin for yourself.
REAL ESTATE
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
Robb Report

Robb Report

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy