Valrico, FL

3 pedestrians hit, 1 killed in Valrico near elementary school, deputies say

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
The intersection of Culbreath Road and Natures Way Blvd. where a fatal crash took place Friday morning. The intersection is near Alafia Elementary School. [ Google Maps ]

VALRICO — Three pedestrians were hit and one was killed early Friday morning at the intersection of Culbreath Road and Natures Way Boulevard, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Alafia Elementary School but did not involve any students, deputies said.

The intersection is a three-way stop just outside the Fox Run and The Greens subdivisions. There is a painted crosswalk in all directions that connects the neighborhood to Alafia Elementary School.

Of those hit, one adult was killed, a second was taken to Tampa General Hospital and the third didn’t require hospitalization, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jessica Lang.

The crash temporarily shut down Culbreath Road but not the entrance to Alafia Elementary School, Lang said.

No other details about the crash, including the names of those involved, were released by deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 2

Moonynite
2d ago

when are people going to learn how to stop at the crosswalk whenever person is going to crossing. guessing no one has patience anymore and time to stopping. because it so important to driver having have to use iPhone or turning your radio . this no excuse for careless. now how can a person trusting drivers going to stop Yes or No.

