3 pedestrians hit, 1 killed in Valrico near elementary school, deputies say

The intersection of Culbreath Road and Natures Way Blvd. where a fatal crash took place Friday morning. The intersection is near Alafia Elementary School. [ Google Maps ]

VALRICO — Three pedestrians were hit and one was killed early Friday morning at the intersection of Culbreath Road and Natures Way Boulevard, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Alafia Elementary School but did not involve any students, deputies said.

The intersection is a three-way stop just outside the Fox Run and The Greens subdivisions. There is a painted crosswalk in all directions that connects the neighborhood to Alafia Elementary School.

Of those hit, one adult was killed, a second was taken to Tampa General Hospital and the third didn’t require hospitalization, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jessica Lang.

The crash temporarily shut down Culbreath Road but not the entrance to Alafia Elementary School, Lang said.

No other details about the crash, including the names of those involved, were released by deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.