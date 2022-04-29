Red River Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.03 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

