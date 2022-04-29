ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QVC, HSN Fete Beauty With Benefits’ Decennial

By James Manso
 2 days ago
Beauty With Benefits is back for its 10th anniversary.

The sales event, which directs proceeds to the CEW initiative Cancer and Careers, has signed on more than 50 brands for its decennial. The broadcasts start May 17 on QVC and HSN, and will launch across digital, streaming and social platforms May 1. The event concludes July 31.

The changes to the event — including its growth — reflect beauty ’s increasingly digital landscape, as well as heightening interest from consumers. Thus far, Beauty With Benefits has raised $14 million for Cancer and Careers, with 70 percent of the product purchase prices benefiting the program.

“There are two things I look at to see how the program has evolved: one is the amount of brands that continue to support us, and the new brands we’ve been able to bring to our customers,” said Bridget Love , QVC and HSN’s vice president and general merchandising manager of beauty and fashion. “In 2019, we added our sister network HSN, which doubled the airtime and really increased how much we were able to raise.”

Participating brands this year include It Cosmetics, Josie Maran, Laura Geller, Mally Beauty, Perricone MD and Tarte, among others. Mally Beauty’s founder, Mally Roncal, will also work as the PSA spokesperson for this year across platforms, including both in print and television communications.

“When Beauty With Benefits launched a decade ago, there was no way of knowing what this event would turn out to be — and what it would mean to every program and service we offer to help survivors in the workplace,” said Rebecca Nellis, executive director of Cancer and Careers , in an email. “QVC, HSN, all of the beauty brands and all of the people who shop make so much happen for our community.”

