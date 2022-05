Keifer Sykes saw his NBA dream finally come true this season and now he wants to continue to help future generations. Sykes, along with Bigger Than Sneakers, is hosting a free youth basketball mentoring clinic Saturday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. to noon ET. It will be held at the Irsay YMCA in downtown Indianapolis, just a few blocks south of the Pacers' practice facility.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO