Lansing, MI

33-year-old woman shot in Lansing, police say apartment safe to return

By Andrew Birkle, Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police tell 6 News that a 33-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the 800 block of Louisa St. around 8:19 a.m. and they found the woman with a gun-shot wound. Officials said the woman is in stable condition.

A heavy police presence remained in the area for hours after the woman was shot. Police were gathered on the 800 block of Fred Street in Lansing, near Richwood Street and Orchard Court.

More than a dozen officers surrounded the Fred apartments for several hours Friday morning with many of them going in and out of the building. Neighbors said most of them didn’t hear anything, only to open their blinds to see that police were in their neighborhood.

“We woke up and it was just completely the block was surrounded by police cars, almost every corner of the block. There really wasn’t any way to avoid police interaction,” said Adam Colums, who lives right in front of the apartment complex.

“It kept increasing in population of police and people in general, I’m guessing just wondering what was going on or how things were going,” he said.

Police on the scene were tight-lipped about what was happening but an official with Lansing Fire Department said they were called to help with a barricaded suspect situation.

However, around 1:00 p.m. police began leaving the area. A police captain told 6 News their investigation has led them away from Fred Apartments and it’s safe for people to return.

“As more information was gathered and developed we made the decision that we no longer needed to be over here. The information that we gathered in our investigation was directed into another direction,” said Capt. Katie Diehl with Lansing Police.

Police said a person of interest has been ‘developed,’ but no one has been arrested. They are considering this an isolated shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Colums said he’s used to seeing police patrolling his street but he’s never seen it quite like this.

“It’s somewhat chaotic around here but it’s not nearly that bad. it usually never gets to this point where there’s 15 to 20 police cars and a swat team around like that’s quite a few,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a fire official on the scene told 6 News they were asked to help with a barricaded suspect.

6 News saw the Lansing Police Tactical Unit arrive on the scene, and at one time there were at least eight police cars.

A handful of officers were seen walking around an apartment complex, and a police K9 was in the area as well.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1St52j_0fO2gOAP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PysYZ_0fO2gOAP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2at7lv_0fO2gOAP00
