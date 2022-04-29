ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Kansas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6gi4_0fO2gJkm00
railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Kansas

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Kansas with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Xosi_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PrYE_0fO2gJkm00
shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ottawa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEjH1_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Wallace County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2pfT_0fO2gJkm00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Norton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwTzP_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hodgeman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IanDU_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Republic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEIyP_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sherman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2Rt9_0fO2gJkm00
Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sumner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417Y28_0fO2gJkm00
Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Reno County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuGhQ_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mitchell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k55lO_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Graham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmzM3_0fO2gJkm00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Sedgwick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 24,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3eBh_0fO2gJkm00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Phillips County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZagVu_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kearny County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izCL1_0fO2gJkm00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Stevens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GKen_0fO2gJkm00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rice County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAwbC_0fO2gJkm00
The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dickinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leW8S_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Barton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27d8gg_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Smith County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nw0JM_0fO2gJkm00
Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqQGc_0fO2gJkm00
CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Russell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AEyf_0fO2gJkm00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Brown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWVWG_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1AJ7_0fO2gJkm00
Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Osborne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9Oo3_0fO2gJkm00
Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Harper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Doniphan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erlMo_0fO2gJkm00
Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greenwood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3UkU_0fO2gJkm00
Shamera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Coffey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDYCj_0fO2gJkm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cowley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxewl_0fO2gJkm00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anderson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXmAX_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Stanton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAYTL_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Barber County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEc0i_0fO2gJkm00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Osage County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRYRO_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atchison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSSnf_0fO2gJkm00
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ilxz_0fO2gJkm00
Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Xo4J_0fO2gJkm00
Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wilson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyMvX_0fO2gJkm00
SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Geary County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0luz_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Decatur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4nzF_0fO2gJkm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jewell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFPDA_0fO2gJkm00
Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Allen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2s8y_0fO2gJkm00
Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wyandotte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zck1E_0fO2gJkm00
Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Elk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIe74_0fO2gJkm00
g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Linn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITL0q_0fO2gJkm00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bourbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmnQM_0fO2gJkm00
Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TijQN_0fO2gJkm00
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Woodson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6Fjt_0fO2gJkm00
usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Labette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156X0d_0fO2gJkm00
Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Chautauqua County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Neosho County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

