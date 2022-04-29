railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Kansas

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Kansas with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 90

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ottawa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Wallace County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Norton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hodgeman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Republic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sherman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sumner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Reno County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mitchell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Graham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 90

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Sedgwick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 24,270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Phillips County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kearny County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Stevens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rice County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dickinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Barton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Smith County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Russell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Brown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Osborne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Harper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Doniphan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greenwood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Shamera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Coffey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cowley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anderson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Stanton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Barber County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Osage County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atchison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wilson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Geary County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Decatur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jewell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Allen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wyandotte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 10,300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Elk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Linn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bourbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 880

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Woodson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Labette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Chautauqua County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Neosho County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

