Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Virginia

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Virginia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wythe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Charles City County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nottoway County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lynchburg city

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Waynesboro city

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 910

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Page County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Petra holden // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Newport News city

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Surry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Buckingham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Patrick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sussex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hampton city

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pittsylvania County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Roanoke city

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Ewelch1 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Norfolk city

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Franklin city

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Accomack County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Buena Vista city

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Russell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Smyth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Alleghany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tazewell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Rhyssdavies // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lunenburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Henry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Northumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Portsmouth city

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Greensville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Galax city

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Northampton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mecklenburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grayson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Will Weaver // Wikicommons

#14. Richmond city

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,060

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Wise County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Charlotte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bristol city

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Brunswick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Martinsville city

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Danville city

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hopewell city

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dickenson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%

Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Norton city

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Emporia city

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Buchanan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Petersburg city

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,900

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

