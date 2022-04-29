Christ Our Rock Falls On Last Play In Extras

HUFFMAN – It was a tough outing in Game Two for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears in their Class 4A Region III bidistrict series against the Huffman Lady Falcons Friday evening. The Lady Falcons got hot with the bat and took advantage of major LC-M miscues as they went...
Host Cambridge High posted a 12-4 victory over Marietta in prep softball action on Saturday afternoon at Cambridge City Park.
The Lady Bobcats banged out 11 hits and scored in every inning to improve to 12-4 on the season.
Father McGivney’s Nathan Terhaar hit a home run in the second inning against the Alton Redbirds on Saturday and helped the Griffins beat Alton 13-10. Winners of 21 consecutive games, FMCHS improves to 22-3. Alton drops to 5-15. Terhaar's home run capped off a seven-run second inning for the...
