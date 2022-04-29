ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Canva

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in South Dakota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8561_0fO2fxaH00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Faulk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCMmp_0fO2fxaH00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#49. Miner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax5xr_0fO2fxaH00
Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Brown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031GFy_0fO2fxaH00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0fO2fxaH00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#46. Minnehaha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsAA7_0fO2fxaH00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Hanson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jibzg_0fO2fxaH00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRXy0_0fO2fxaH00
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hutchinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRnnm_0fO2fxaH00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GA578_0fO2fxaH00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Turner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RT1c_0fO2fxaH00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#40. Hyde County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYMFu_0fO2fxaH00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZiKV_0fO2fxaH00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jones County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUAwR_0fO2fxaH00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#37. Sanborn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfWSs_0fO2fxaH00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Potter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YE80_0fO2fxaH00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Deuel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdtNO_0fO2fxaH00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Yankton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDBeA_0fO2fxaH00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#33. Moody County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmC3y_0fO2fxaH00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Spink County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiXDn_0fO2fxaH00
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Walworth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFQ9v_0fO2fxaH00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bon Homme County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJL7o_0fO2fxaH00
Canva

#29. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XT12k_0fO2fxaH00
Canva

#28. Hughes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2UBz_0fO2fxaH00
Canva

#27. Codington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMS4n_0fO2fxaH00
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C00EF_0fO2fxaH00
Canva

#25. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ez2vc_0fO2fxaH00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Gregory County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oztmv_0fO2fxaH00
Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Brule County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWcO6_0fO2fxaH00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Davison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fO2RL_0fO2fxaH00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. McPherson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnzNT_0fO2fxaH00
USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Campbell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozQyQ_0fO2fxaH00
Canva

#19. Haakon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0fO2fxaH00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#18. Pennington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCSPU_0fO2fxaH00
Canva

#17. Beadle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNdF6_0fO2fxaH00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#16. Day County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6R97_0fO2fxaH00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Charles Mix County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWBSQ_0fO2fxaH00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Tripp County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK796_0fO2fxaH00
Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fall River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCexJ_0fO2fxaH00
Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lyman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pf2DN_0fO2fxaH00
puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2cm0_0fO2fxaH00
Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Roberts County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8Xsa_0fO2fxaH00
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dewey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9QiC_0fO2fxaH00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bennett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0H0U_0fO2fxaH00
Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Buffalo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwUMD_0fO2fxaH00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ziebach County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29huRG_0fO2fxaH00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Corson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmOVg_0fO2fxaH00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wf5dw_0fO2fxaH00
Canva

#3. Mellette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 25.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGuPG_0fO2fxaH00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Todd County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 27.5%

Canva

#1. Oglala Lakota County

- Child food insecurity rate: 35.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 27.7%

