Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in South Dakota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Faulk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

#49. Miner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

#48. Brown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

#47. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

#46. Minnehaha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,600

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

#45. Hanson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%

#44. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

#43. Hutchinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

#42. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

#41. Turner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

#40. Hyde County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

#39. Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

#38. Jones County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

#37. Sanborn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 90

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

#36. Potter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 80

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

#35. Deuel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

#34. Yankton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

#33. Moody County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

#32. Spink County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

#31. Walworth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

#30. Bon Homme County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

#29. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 710

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

#28. Hughes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

#27. Codington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#26. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

#25. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

#24. Gregory County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#23. Brule County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

#22. Davison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#21. McPherson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 90

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

#20. Campbell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 60

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.0%

#19. Haakon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

#18. Pennington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#17. Beadle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 900

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

#16. Day County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

#15. Charles Mix County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

#14. Tripp County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

#13. Fall River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

#12. Lyman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

#11. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

#10. Roberts County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

#9. Dewey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

#8. Bennett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%

#7. Buffalo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%

#6. Ziebach County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.8%

#5. Corson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%

#4. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4%

#3. Mellette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 25.0%

#2. Todd County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 27.5%

#1. Oglala Lakota County

- Child food insecurity rate: 35.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,900

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 27.7%