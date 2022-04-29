ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Massachusetts

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TQtv_0fO2fqPC00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Massachusetts

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Massachusetts with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McTVX_0fO2fqPC00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Norfolk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcFSl_0fO2fqPC00
Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Middlesex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UA2eO_0fO2fqPC00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hampshire County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIvPp_0fO2fqPC00
Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Plymouth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrZx0_0fO2fqPC00
Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dukes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFnr5_0fO2fqPC00
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VH4wK_0fO2fqPC00
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Worcester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BykDU_0fO2fqPC00
thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Nantucket County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsLVy_0fO2fqPC00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Barnstable County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHpso_0fO2fqPC00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMHOq_0fO2fqPC00
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bristol County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Berkshire County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0fO2fqPC00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Suffolk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 19,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#1. Hampden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Wikimedia Commons#Fpl#Department Of Agriculture#Massachusetts Food#Feeding America
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy