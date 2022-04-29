Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Wisconsin

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Wisconsin with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Door County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Creative Commons

#48. Winnebago County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lafayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Sauk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Eau Claire County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Dunn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Buffalo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Manitowoc County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oneida County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 910

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Oconto County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pepin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Chippewa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Shawano County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

self // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Waupaca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kenosha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Barron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marquette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 490

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Green Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Waushara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 760

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Florence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Racine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,790

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Rock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vernon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 600

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Vilas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Price County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Rusk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Juneau County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bayfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washburn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Langlade County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marinette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Burnett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

compujeramey // Flickr

#7. Milwaukee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 48,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ashland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sawyer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Forest County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Iron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Menominee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

