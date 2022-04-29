Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Michigan

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Michigan with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Ken Heuvelman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. St. Clair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Alpena County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montcalm County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Branch County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Manistee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. St. Joseph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Otsego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Huron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Delta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wexford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oceana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 940

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#39. Muskegon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Alger County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hillsdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Missaukee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Keweenaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Gogebic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Tuscola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Newaygo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Berrien County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,600

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Michigan Department of Natural Resources // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sanilac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mecosta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kalkaska County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ontonagon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Saginaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Baraga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Osceola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Schoolcraft County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Presque Isle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gladwin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oscoda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#14. Genesee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 17,980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mackinac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Arenac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Iosco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Alcona County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Luce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Chippewa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Elevatorrailfan // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ogemaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cheboygan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 910

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#5. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 90,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clare County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Roscommon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 890

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Montmorency County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

