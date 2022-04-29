ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Michigan

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8Bs0_0fO2fKbI00
Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Michigan with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOxMy_0fO2fKbI00
Ken Heuvelman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. St. Clair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRUFh_0fO2fKbI00
Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Alpena County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rbwW_0fO2fKbI00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montcalm County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mIBf_0fO2fKbI00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Branch County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pV34c_0fO2fKbI00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Manistee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CcGv_0fO2fKbI00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. St. Joseph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1YeD_0fO2fKbI00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Otsego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264YEF_0fO2fKbI00
Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Huron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voEzu_0fO2fKbI00
Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Delta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlveF_0fO2fKbI00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wexford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a95yF_0fO2fKbI00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oceana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0fO2fKbI00
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#39. Muskegon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtnJr_0fO2fKbI00
National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Alger County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FBeW_0fO2fKbI00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hillsdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001LZK_0fO2fKbI00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Missaukee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K32zX_0fO2fKbI00
Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cjt3n_0fO2fKbI00
Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Keweenaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339n4Q_0fO2fKbI00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Gogebic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4dXo_0fO2fKbI00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Tuscola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfGp8_0fO2fKbI00
battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrHf0_0fO2fKbI00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Newaygo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hINoT_0fO2fKbI00
Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Berrien County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nz48O_0fO2fKbI00
Michigan Department of Natural Resources // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sanilac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XdRo_0fO2fKbI00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mecosta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlvTY_0fO2fKbI00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10l16a_0fO2fKbI00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ttris_0fO2fKbI00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kalkaska County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YkmW_0fO2fKbI00
RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ontonagon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BywIY_0fO2fKbI00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Saginaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LetCs_0fO2fKbI00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ43V_0fO2fKbI00
Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Baraga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJbMU_0fO2fKbI00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Osceola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5vTb_0fO2fKbI00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Schoolcraft County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJkOc_0fO2fKbI00
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Presque Isle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYMfO_0fO2fKbI00
User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gladwin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUpo7_0fO2fKbI00
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oscoda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0fO2fKbI00
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#14. Genesee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9itt_0fO2fKbI00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mackinac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wQNi_0fO2fKbI00
Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Arenac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Pz7A_0fO2fKbI00
Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Iosco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkT2v_0fO2fKbI00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Alcona County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyF05_0fO2fKbI00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Luce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yE2CV_0fO2fKbI00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Chippewa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pv8KJ_0fO2fKbI00
Elevatorrailfan // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ogemaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESluA_0fO2fKbI00
Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cheboygan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0fO2fKbI00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#5. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lu9m_0fO2fKbI00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clare County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGpNl_0fO2fKbI00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAeh7_0fO2fKbI00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Roscommon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Montmorency County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

