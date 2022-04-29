ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Wyoming

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Wyoming

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Wyoming with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

C Rolan // Shutterstock

#23. Teton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#21. Sheridan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Canva

#20. Albany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#18. Laramie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Converse County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Canva

#16. Sweetwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Park County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Canva

#13. Campbell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Natrona County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Canva

#10. Uinta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#9. Washakie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Weston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Goshen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#6. Big Horn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sublette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hot Springs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Canva

#2. Platte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Niobrara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

