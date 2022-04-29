Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Iowa with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa

Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pottawattamie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pocahontas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Allamakee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Iowa

Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Winnebago County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Butler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#42. Woodbury County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Ringgold County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

You may also like: Recipes from Iowa

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hardin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Tama County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Iowa, according to Tripadvisor

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Keokuk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Adair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Emmet County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kossuth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Iowa

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Worth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Page County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wright County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clayton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lucas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Iowa

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Monona County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mahaska County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Humboldt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Iowa

Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Osceola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Henry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Iowa

Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

David Wilson // Wikimedia

#11. Black Hawk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

You may also like: Where people in Iowa are moving to most

Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Audubon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Van Buren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Decatur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wapello County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Iowa

Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Floyd County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Des Moines County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appanoose County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

You may also like: Best counties to live in Iowa