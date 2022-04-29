ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8gBm_0fO2f6KN00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Iowa with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0RNm_0fO2f6KN00
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pottawattamie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1oMj_0fO2f6KN00
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pocahontas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192lFo_0fO2f6KN00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRwcr_0fO2f6KN00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Allamakee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRND7_0fO2f6KN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSdxJ_0fO2f6KN00
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Winnebago County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nb62E_0fO2f6KN00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Butler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7VqQ_0fO2f6KN00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0fO2f6KN00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#42. Woodbury County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU84t_0fO2f6KN00
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Ringgold County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

You may also like: Recipes from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cgp7K_0fO2f6KN00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hardin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rwzL_0fO2f6KN00
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWns8_0fO2f6KN00
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Tama County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tc4q3_0fO2f6KN00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Iowa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AexnS_0fO2f6KN00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Keokuk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSKaL_0fO2f6KN00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpFdm_0fO2f6KN00
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Adair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGhTN_0fO2f6KN00
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Emmet County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEdis_0fO2f6KN00
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kossuth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doRid_0fO2f6KN00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Worth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hNxC_0fO2f6KN00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Page County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Nao_0fO2f6KN00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wright County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjWxz_0fO2f6KN00
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clayton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0pqH_0fO2f6KN00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lucas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faZvp_0fO2f6KN00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGi3S_0fO2f6KN00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Monona County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vknng_0fO2f6KN00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVPJ5_0fO2f6KN00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mahaska County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYMsS_0fO2f6KN00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Humboldt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMGSt_0fO2f6KN00
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqZnQ_0fO2f6KN00
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Osceola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vydZw_0fO2f6KN00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Henry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eKwE_0fO2f6KN00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asGgL_0fO2f6KN00
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PXMY_0fO2f6KN00
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6CIL_0fO2f6KN00
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQBOq_0fO2f6KN00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueXSn_0fO2f6KN00
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boVLp_0fO2f6KN00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#11. Black Hawk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

You may also like: Where people in Iowa are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3td8_0fO2f6KN00
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLZ04_0fO2f6KN00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Audubon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIxtq_0fO2f6KN00
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Van Buren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvmNC_0fO2f6KN00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Decatur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4On28i_0fO2f6KN00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wapello County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyYFo_0fO2f6KN00
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPM9F_0fO2f6KN00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Floyd County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LrmB_0fO2f6KN00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdoVw_0fO2f6KN00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Des Moines County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appanoose County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

You may also like: Best counties to live in Iowa

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Department Of Agriculture#Iowa Food#Feeding America#Fpl
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the […]
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Majic 93.3

Your Marriage May Not Last If You Live In Arkansas

Well, it looks like Arkansas is leading the nation in another statistic, divorce. Arkansas leads the United States when it comes to the divorce rate. In an article on the World Population Review website they had this to say about the alarmingly high divorce rate in Arkansas:. Arkansas has the...
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Texas Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 80,334,000 confirmed cases of the […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Mississippi set to become last U.S. state with an equal pay law

Mississippi will become the final state with a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men. The law will become effective on July 1. A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi has the only state without its own law since Alabama enacted one in 2019. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, signed House Bill 770 on Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy