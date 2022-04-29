ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green County, WI

Melissa Trumpy’s boyfriend sentenced to 90 days in jail

By John Clark
 2 days ago

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Derek Hammer, 35, of Shannon, Illinois, the boyfriend of missing woman Melissa Trumpy, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to several misdemeanors.

Hammer pleaded guilty to 2 counts of disorderly conduct.

He is scheduled to stand trial on June 15th for maintaining a drug house, illegal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

Trumpy, 37, has been missing since last October.

Trumpy, a mother of three, was last seen leaving Monticello, Wisconsin towards Shannon.

Her truck was found the next day, abandoned on Bolton Road, near Freeport.

Green County District Attorney Craig Nolen said he thinks that this is a homicide case.

