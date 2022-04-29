ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKZ4x_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Illinois with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SImw_0fO2emE900
Canva

#50. Bond County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWJH7_0fO2emE900
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soPwl_0fO2emE900
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Bureau County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23231G_0fO2emE900
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtgjZ_0fO2emE900
Canva

#45. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpksW_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIW2i_0fO2emE900
Canva

#43. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AH9am_0fO2emE900
Canva

#42. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1EGV_0fO2emE900
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Kankakee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2Hsx_0fO2emE900
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Macoupin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vubpJ_0fO2emE900
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. LaSalle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Clsvp_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUqj0_0fO2emE900
Canva

#37. Peoria County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163ZvE_0fO2emE900
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Livingston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hA2P8_0fO2emE900
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rock Island County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt4HO_0fO2emE900
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Sangamon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBUEt_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. White County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FI8DD_0fO2emE900
Canva

#32. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYExc_0fO2emE900
Canva

#31. Stephenson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb1yn_0fO2emE900
Canva

#30. Williamson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NsyE_0fO2emE900
Canva

#29. Ford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NFNR_0fO2emE900
Canva

#28. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D28z2_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHV6t_0fO2emE900
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. St. Clair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9gvC_0fO2emE900
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Coles County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYLbh_0fO2emE900
Canva

#24. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cg6Kd_0fO2emE900
Canva

#23. Stark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0fO2emE900
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#22. Winnebago County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgJgP_0fO2emE900
Canva

#21. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0fO2emE900
Canva

#20. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2Is3_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fd6V0_0fO2emE900
Canva

#18. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Op5y_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Massac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE63g_0fO2emE900
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmwou_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3KIb_0fO2emE900
Canva

#14. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g33dd_0fO2emE900
Canva

#13. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qzym8_0fO2emE900
Canva

#12. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0llb_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pope County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sF4PT_0fO2emE900
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hardin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAxsb_0fO2emE900
Canva

#9. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOzsE_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RV1yB_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt69_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Vermilion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6amb_0fO2emE900
Canva

#5. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CblNb_0fO2emE900
Canva

#4. Saline County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPh6D_0fO2emE900
Canva

#3. Gallatin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6HND_0fO2emE900
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Alexander County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

