Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Illinois with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Best counties to live in Illinois

Canva

#50. Bond County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Bureau County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Illinois

Canva

#45. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 920

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Canva

#43. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Canva

#42. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Kankakee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

You may also like: Recipes from Illinois

Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Macoupin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,490

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. LaSalle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

Canva

#37. Peoria County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Livingston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Illinois

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rock Island County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Sangamon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,990

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. White County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Canva

#32. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Canva

#31. Stephenson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Illinois, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#30. Williamson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Canva

#29. Ford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 490

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Canva

#28. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. St. Clair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 10,290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Illinois

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Coles County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Canva

#24. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Canva

#23. Stark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#22. Winnebago County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Canva

#21. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Illinois

Canva

#20. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

Canva

#18. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Massac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 760

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Canva

#14. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

Canva

#13. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

Canva

#12. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pope County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Illinois

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hardin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Canva

#9. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Vermilion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois

Canva

#5. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Canva

#4. Saline County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

Canva

#3. Gallatin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Alexander County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Illinois