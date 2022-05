North of $500,000 is a ridiculous amount of money to spend on a car, especially if you're just using one to get from point A to point B. However, there are those that are willing to spend three times that and more to just own something few others can, even if it probably won't be driven much if at all. Car companies are created to meet a demand and make profit—and if there is a demand for a car or supercar priced deep into seven-figure territory and it's possible to turn a tidy profit from its sale, that pricey car is getting built.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO