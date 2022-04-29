Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Indiana

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Indiana with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#49. DeKalb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Putnam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Charles Edward // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Martin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wabash County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Ripley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Chris Flook // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jennings County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Allen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 15,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

emu4286 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Canva

#39. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 870

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rush County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

HurricaneGonzalo // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Starke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sullivan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 710

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#28. St. Joseph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

William Eccles // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Canva

#23. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Newton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Blackford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Parke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Henry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vanderburgh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Canva

#16. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 22,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 45,570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Howard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Orange County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 890

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. LaPorte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#11. Vigo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Miami County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Delaware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 490

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Switzerland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Vermillion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Owen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

