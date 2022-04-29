ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Utah

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Utah

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Utah with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQ9HY_0fO2ehoW00
MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Summit County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ppQJ_0fO2ehoW00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJXUq_0fO2ehoW00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wasatch County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCMMn_0fO2ehoW00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Davis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0fO2ehoW00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 22,920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l4JE_0fO2ehoW00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tooele County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0fO2ehoW00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#23. Salt Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 36,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BtWg_0fO2ehoW00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Box Elder County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0fO2ehoW00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Weber County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0fO2ehoW00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Cache County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8MMP_0fO2ehoW00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Beaver County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEQyh_0fO2ehoW00
JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Daggett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSDvq_0fO2ehoW00
rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFIyH_0fO2ehoW00
John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grand County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0fO2ehoW00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#15. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492tis_0fO2ehoW00
Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Juab County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8WyE_0fO2ehoW00
Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Iron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzfH6_0fO2ehoW00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j38B_0fO2ehoW00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Millard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niEeR_0fO2ehoW00
runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sanpete County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SaM5_0fO2ehoW00
Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Uintah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeZBl_0fO2ehoW00
1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Duchesne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBknh_0fO2ehoW00
The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Emery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0wH1_0fO2ehoW00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Rich County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCAmr_0fO2ehoW00
PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sevier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFWA1_0fO2ehoW00
mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Carbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovjXZ_0fO2ehoW00
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Piute County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2OdJ_0fO2ehoW00
Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#2. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

