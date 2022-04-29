ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News Travel, Tourism & Restaurant Week starts April 30

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqnO7_0fO2edHc00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Travel, Tourism & Restaurant Week starts Saturday, April 30 and runs through Saturday, May 7.

Participating restaurants will have special menus and there’s a contest giving away $50 gift cards to 16 winner and $250 gift cards to two winners.

Here’s the full list of restaurants participating:

Azzuri Italian Restaurant Menu

Bonefish Grill Menu

Burger Theory Menu

Cove Tavern

Fairways BBQ & Grill

Fin Seafood Lunch Menu Dinner Menu

Harpoon Larry’s Oyster Bar Menu

Hayashi Sushi & Grill

Hilton Tavern Menu

Indulge Bakery & Bistro Menu

The Melting Pot Menu

Midtown Eats

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

Sage Kitchen at Anderson’s Menu

Smoke BBQ Menu

The Twisted Crab Seafood & Bar

For more information and for updates on the contest, follow Newport News’ tourism Facebook page and the restaurant week’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Busch Gardens closes Da Vinci’s Cradle

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime staple of Busch Gardens Williamsburg is closing for good. The ride that has been part of the park’s Italy section since 1983 is now closed. A park spokesperson confirmed the news to 10 On Your Side. “It’s always fun to open a new ride, but sometimes we have to say […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Sports
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Midtown#Newport News Travel#Tourism Restaurant Week#Azzuri Italian Restaurant#Menu Bonefish Grill#Menu Burger Theory#Menu Midtown Eats#Menu Smoke Bbq
Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Sports
TheStreet

Burger King Puts a Whopper of an Offer On Its Menu

At first, the idea of a fast-food subscription model seemed like an odd idea for everyone except patrons that eat at a chain every day. But even if you aren't one of them, there are a lot more than you might be aware of. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than a third of Americans eat fast food every day--and that study was reported in 2018 (so maybe the numbers are higher now due to the pandemic).
RESTAURANTS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy