Newport News Travel, Tourism & Restaurant Week starts April 30
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Travel, Tourism & Restaurant Week starts Saturday, April 30 and runs through Saturday, May 7.
Participating restaurants will have special menus and there’s a contest giving away $50 gift cards to 16 winner and $250 gift cards to two winners.
Here’s the full list of restaurants participating:
Azzuri Italian Restaurant – Menu
Fin Seafood – Lunch Menu – Dinner Menu
Harpoon Larry’s Oyster Bar – Menu
Indulge Bakery & Bistro – Menu
Sage Kitchen at Anderson’s – Menu
The Twisted Crab Seafood & Bar
For more information and for updates on the contest, follow Newport News' tourism Facebook page and the restaurant week's website.
