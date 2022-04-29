ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pursuit across East Bakersfield ends in crash, driver accidentally shot by passenger

By BakersfieldNow Staff
Bakersfield Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people arrested after a pursuit across East Bakersfield late Thursday night. Bakersfield Police Department says officers attempted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. near the 100...

bakersfieldnow.com

Comments / 0

