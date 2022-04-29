ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsome inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame

By Cal Bryant
Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – Former Ahoskie High School standout Timmy Newsome, whose “star power” continued at Winston-Salem State University and with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, has earned his rightful place in the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Newsome, a 1976 graduate of Ahoskie High, was inducted...

Community Policy