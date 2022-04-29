BON Roundtable: Spring game takeaways

Let’s overreact about the spring game, shall we? First off, the biggest takeaway following the scrimmage?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - The offense can put up the same numbers, if not better, than the hot start to last season but again it comes down to the offensive line. Sark has reinforcements coming...
Oklahoma defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge announced his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday. Rawlins-Kibonge, a redshirt freshman, has yet to appear in a game with the Sooners. "My experience at OU has truly been once in a lifetime," he wrote in the tweet. The 6-foot-6, 256-pound defender was...
Scott Frost and Co. added some much-needed pass rush help off the edge Saturday. According to Nebraska football reporter Mitch Sherman, the Cornhuskers landed TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis over former Big-12 rival Texas. Per Sherman, “Ochaun Mathis selects Nebraska over Texas. The top available player in the transfer portal is...
The exodus of Longhorns entering the transfer portal continues as defensive lineman Jordon Thomas will look for a new home. Thomas announced his intention to enter the portal on Friday morning, joining fellow teammates defensive tackle Myron Warren and running back/linebacker Jaden Hullaby in entering the portal this week. The...
When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
Stephen E. Lindemann is a farmer and sustainability advocate based in Texas Hill Country. About a year ago, I was kayaking down the Llano River, about 80 miles west of Austin, Texas. It’s spring-fed and runs through the countryside, representative of the state’s beauty. I was paddling a usually serene route when I noticed the water becoming shallow and the bottom of my kayak scraping the riverbed. Straight ahead I could see why: Several large excavating machines atop crude dams in the middle of the river had altered the water flow.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The delicious Dry-Aged Wagyu Cheeseburger at Dai Due is a must-try on any list of Austin's top burgers. Imagine two thin, dry-aged wagyu patties, both cheese-coated and topped with sauce especial, dill pickles, and onions, all served on a dreamy handmade bun. The flavor of this burger is fantastic, and the fries and beet ketchup on the side are equally delicious.
Long before he bagged quarterbacks as a star for the Texas Longhorns and Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Brackens was just a country boy from Fairfield, Texas. Truth be told, he still is. Brackens never forgot his Fairfield roots, so much so that he returned to his hometown after he retired from...
With legal costs mounting and emotions high, East Texas deer breeder Robert Williams is continuing a battle to prevent the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department from depopulating the prize white-tailed deer herd of 500 animals held captive behind high fence at his RW Trophy Ranch in Kaufman and Hunt counties.
AUSTIN, Texas – Oklahoma State rallied for 10 runs in the seventh inning and swept its series against No. 6 Texas with a 10-8 win Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The sweep marked the fourth time in the last seven regular season series with Texas that OSU has swept the Longhorns as the No. 7 Cowboys improved to 31-13 overall and remained atop the Big 12 standings at 13-5 in conference play.
NORMAN – Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires homered, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell 8-7 to Kansas State in the series finale Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Nicklaus, who homered in all three games of the series, sent a shot over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Squires gave the Sooners (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to left center.
GREELEY, Colo. -Isaac Coffey tossed a complete game and Jackson Loftin drove in a game-high four runs as the Oral Roberts baseball team run-ruled Northern Colorado, 11-1, Sunday afternoon to sweep the Summit League series in Greeley, Colorado. The victory marked the fourth straight for ORU and eighth in a row on the road. Coffey struck out a season-high nine batters and allowed one run over seven innings of work. The complete game was the second of the season for Coffey, who also registered his 200th career strikeout in the win. Loftin pushed his hitting streak to 13 games, totaled four RBIs and stole a base to help pace the ORU offense. On the weekend, the redshirt junior drove in a team-high 10 runs. Caleb Denny plated the first run of the afternoon with an RBI double to left-center in the opening frame. The redshirt sophomore later came around to score on an RBI groundout by Loftin to make it 2-0, ORU. Loftin extended the lead to 3-0 in the third with an RBI fielder’s choice. After the Houston, Texas, native stole second, Justin Quinn plated the redshirt junior with an RBI single. In the fourth, the Golden Eagles stretched their lead to 7-0 courtesy of an RBI groundout by Alec Jones and a two-run double by Loftin. The Bears got a run back in the fourth on a solo home run to cut the ORU lead to 7-1. A wild pitch scored Holden Breeze in the fifth as the Golden Eagles extended their lead back to seven, 8-1. In the seventh, a pinch-hit two-run single off the bat of Dustin Demeter gave ORU a 10-1 advantage. Connor Beichler tallied the final run of the contest as the redshirt sophomore plated Joshua Cox on a sacrifice fly to make the final 11-1 in favor of ORU. Inside the Box Score - Coffey registered his third complete game of the season and sixth of his career. - The junior also collected the 200th strikeout of his career in the victory. - Eight different Golden Eagles logged a hit in the win. - Cox, Denny, Loftin, Quinn and Mac McCroskey recorded a multi-hit performance in the win. - Cox finished the afternoon a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk at the plate. - Demeter totaled two RBIs in the win. - Loftin swiped his 19th bag of the season in the victory. Notes - With the win, ORU is now 10-0 all-time against the Bears and have outscored Northern Colorado 111-25. - The series sweep marks the third in Summit League play this season for the Golden Eagles. - ORU is now only one win away from 2,000 as a program. Up Next The Golden Eagles wrap up their four-game road trip with a midweek contest at Air Force on Monday. First pitch from Falcon Field is slated for 2 p.m. central time.
KNOXVILLE — Dominant Tennessee had a hole punched in its baseball armor Saturday. Auburn got a two-out, three-run homer from Bobby Pierce to break a tie in the ninth inning and the 17th-ranked Tigers earned an 8-6 Southeastern Conference win over the nation’s No. 1-ranked team at Lindsay Nelson Stadium.
The Arizona Wildcats made one more room for a scholarship player in their 2022 recruiting class, after three-star Los Angeles-area offensive lineman Wendell Moe committed to the UA Saturday night. Moe, a 6-foot-3-inch, 330-pound guard, was previously committed to Morgan State, but the Long Beach Polytechnic High School star received...
On a night with two of the Big 12 top arms going up against each other, the offenses were the star of the show in game one between No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Texas. Texas lefty Pete Hansen surrendered a rare six runs across seven innings. The Cowboys took advantage of the windy conditions in Austin, hitting three home runs against the Longhorns ace.
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' 2022 draft class is now set. The Cowboys used their last pick of the draft in the sixth round on Saturday, setting the stage for a rookie class that will look to address some needs on both offense and defense. The Cowboys stood...
A number of Texas Longhorns commitments and targets competed in regional track meets around the state Friday and Saturday. The headliner of the weekend was Texas signee Brenen Thompson. The On3 Consensus four-star took first in the 3A Region I meet in the 100 meters with a 10.29 FAT after posting 10.22 in the prelims. Thompson also took the 200 meters with a 21.0.
Jerry Jones is prone to going off-script sometimes, and the Dallas Cowboys owner could not help himself when speaking to the media on Thursday after the first round of the NFL Draft. The Cowboys selected offensive lineman Tyler Smith with the 24th pick on Thursday, which came as a bit...
