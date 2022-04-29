ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Carolina

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Carolina

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in South Carolina with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ai6vR_0fO2e7Jj00
Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. York County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CI8d_0fO2e7Jj00
Canva

#45. Greenville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVddA_0fO2e7Jj00
KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pickens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aigjr_0fO2e7Jj00
Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lexington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPlNX_0fO2e7Jj00
Lazyksaw // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Dorchester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmVZH_0fO2e7Jj00
Canva

#41. Charleston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9C9y_0fO2e7Jj00
Canva

#40. Beaufort County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygJMV_0fO2e7Jj00
Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Berkeley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yYnm_0fO2e7Jj00
Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lancaster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OLYT_0fO2e7Jj00
Canva

#37. Spartanburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM1Rz_0fO2e7Jj00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Saluda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLPOl_0fO2e7Jj00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Kershaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFD5v_0fO2e7Jj00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Anderson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBCMF_0fO2e7Jj00
Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Aiken County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Vcek_0fO2e7Jj00
Canva

#32. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 12,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZdtt_0fO2e7Jj00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Edgefield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBKnd_0fO2e7Jj00
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Newberry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsLsV_0fO2e7Jj00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Oconee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tcOi_0fO2e7Jj00
Morder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTeab_0fO2e7Jj00
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Florence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFVOF_0fO2e7Jj00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Horry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UHAR_0fO2e7Jj00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSvTT_0fO2e7Jj00
Brian Scott // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Abbeville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1JaM_0fO2e7Jj00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Laurens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcBuY_0fO2e7Jj00
Canva

#22. Chester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGv6y_0fO2e7Jj00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf9TO_0fO2e7Jj00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Kry6_0fO2e7Jj00
Ffuhr // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hampton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BYro_0fO2e7Jj00
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Darlington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjTTR_0fO2e7Jj00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Chesterfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE01m_0fO2e7Jj00
Canva

#16. Georgetown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wc0Ms_0fO2e7Jj00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greenwood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PvVS_0fO2e7Jj00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Colleton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrTdO_0fO2e7Jj00
ProfReader // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcniM_0fO2e7Jj00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fairfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0fg9_0fO2e7Jj00
Canva

#11. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCqFX_0fO2e7Jj00
Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McCormick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPRML_0fO2e7Jj00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Williamsburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQPfl_0fO2e7Jj00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Orangeburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3JfO_0fO2e7Jj00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clarendon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTkRO_0fO2e7Jj00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Marlboro County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWnMf_0fO2e7Jj00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ePug_0fO2e7Jj00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dillon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKBYb_0fO2e7Jj00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bamberg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19utYb_0fO2e7Jj00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Barnwell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Allendale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

