Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Carolina

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in South Carolina with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. York County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.9%

Canva

#45. Greenville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,030

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pickens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lexington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Lazyksaw // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Dorchester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

Canva

#41. Charleston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

Canva

#40. Beaufort County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%

Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Berkeley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lancaster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Canva

#37. Spartanburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Saluda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Kershaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Anderson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Aiken County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

Canva

#32. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 12,440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Edgefield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 750

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Newberry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Oconee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Morder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Florence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Horry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,940

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

Brian Scott // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Abbeville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 900

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Laurens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Canva

#22. Chester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,790

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

Ffuhr // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hampton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Darlington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Chesterfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,950

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Canva

#16. Georgetown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greenwood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Colleton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

ProfReader // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fairfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 920

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Canva

#11. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McCormick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Williamsburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Orangeburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clarendon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Marlboro County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dillon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bamberg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 750

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Barnwell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Allendale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%