Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Vermont

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Vermont with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#14. Grand Isle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.9%

#13. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

#12. Chittenden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

#11. Addison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

#10. Windsor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

#9. Rutland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#8. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

#7. Orange County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

#6. Bennington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#5. Lamoille County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#4. Windham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

#3. Caledonia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

#2. Orleans County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 900

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

#1. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%