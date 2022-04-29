ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Maine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwvFr_0fO2dt7n00
Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Maine

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Maine with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Maine

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#16. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gytDY_0fO2dt7n00
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#15. York County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xP7Mj_0fO2dt7n00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sagadahoc County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OJXW_0fO2dt7n00
liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcKyg_0fO2dt7n00
E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

You may also like: Recipes from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YadNF_0fO2dt7n00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mMph_0fO2dt7n00
Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Androscoggin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfLi2_0fO2dt7n00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kennebec County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18skxv_0fO2dt7n00
Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Waldo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3em9_0fO2dt7n00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#7. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Win9b_0fO2dt7n00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Penobscot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpYIq_0fO2dt7n00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Oxford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9iD0_0fO2dt7n00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Aroostook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OZ5N_0fO2dt7n00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Piscataquis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Min03_0fO2dt7n00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Maine, according to Tripadvisor

Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Somerset County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Photography#Fpl#Department Of Agriculture#Maine Food#Feeding America
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Q97.9

Maine May Be the Only Place Where a Senate President Will Change a Flat for a Local Newscaster

"Vacationland." "Welcome Home." "The Way Life Should Be." All are either references to Maine or messages written on signs letting you know that you've entered Maine on the Turnpike or another entryway. And while most, if not all, states tend to have cutesy little sayings like this, few are as true as Maine's. And the proof was on full display yesterday morning at the Maine State House in Augusta, bub.
MAINE STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy